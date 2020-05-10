Chason History: VSU basketball's evolution and meeting the love of his life

PART III
VALDOSTA –– While Valdosta State led Alabama-Huntsville by as many as 14 points early on, they were unable to cool off the Chargers –– losing 91-82 on March 8.
Mike Chason has yet to cover a Gulf South Conference Championship win by the Blazers. The feat remains elusive, as the Blazers are 0-6 all-time in GSC Championship game, but Chason still relishes the Blazers' current status as a perennial powerhouse.
A love affair that started when Chason was only 10 years old has carried him into over four decades of radio broadcasting.
While a student at Valdosta State, Chason remembers the team playing at the old Rebel Fieldhouse. The gym only seated about 1,000 people, but students would pack out the building every night the Rebels took the floor.
Every home game, Chason sat in the front row. Even after graduating, Chason took in a golden era of Valdosta State basketball from the best seat in the house –– teams loaded with Hall of Fame players including the school's all-time leading scorer, Eddie Brown, who poured in 2,502 points for the Blazers from 1977-81.
Chason not only saw Valdosta State College become Valdosta State University. He saw the team become the Blazers after the 1971-72 season and move from the Rebel Fieldhouse into The Complex in 1983.
"When I was a student, all four years I was on the front row for every game," Chason said. "Seeing great players like Eddie Brown, the all-time leading scorer; Tim Dominey, Willie Oxford, Don Reason –– those were just some fantastic players and great basketball there right in front of us. And then we moved to The Complex...that was a different story. We hadn't packed out The Complex too many times for basketball, but watching the games there, it just raises it to another level.
"I just think we have one of the most first-class facilities in the Gulf South Conference and I've been to all of them and seen what they look like. No reflection on anybody else, but I think it does shine a light on us that we have a first-class facility, a professional atmosphere and to be able to go there and get courtside every night, I tell my wife often, 'When you get there, it just changes everything.'"
The atmosphere on The Complex has become a staple as the Blazers' home court advantage is almost unparalleled in Division II. In the last 15 seasons –– all under head coach Mike Helfer –– the Blazers have gone 186-41 at home.
From the introduction of the starting lineups –– traditionally done by former PA announcer and current assistant athletic director Matt Malone –– to the elaborate light show, smoke machines and music, a Valdosta state home game is the closest thing to an NBA arena experience a fan can get in South Georgia.
"I love the starting lineups, I love the way PA announcer calls it out and I love the fireworks and the lights out and the whole thing," Chason said. "That's come a long way since we started playing at The Complex. Of course, when we were at the old Fieldhouse, it was exciting with Red Cross announcing. He did a fantastic job for a long time as the PA announcer, but seeing Matt Malone and hearing all the PA announcers there now, it's just a fantastic atmosphere for college basketball. I tell you, I've been to a lot of college basketball places. Not everybody has that, so it's really something special."
According to Chason, nothing would be possible with his faith in God and his wife, Kris.
Chason met Kris in Dr. Trent Bush's English class at Valdosta State in 1973. In fact, the couple had their first date on Chason's birthday that year. On March 15, 1975, Mike and Kris were married.
This March 15th, Mike and Kris celebrated 45 years of marriage –– 41 of which, Mike has been on the radio.
"Her support has been very important," Chason said. "I told her early on, 'It's fun, but it's also an opportunity to do something that I really like and really love. She listens to every game, at least part of every game any way, and she's very supportive. Without her support, I never could've done it these 30 years.
"We've had a great life together. She occasionally comes to a game or two, but mostly, she'd rather be at home listening on the radio."
The couple has been all over the world, whether for travel or for work. Chason recalls having to fly to North Dakota to cover Valdosta State football. The two boarded a charter plane from Valdosta, stopping in New Orleans before landing and watching the Blazers play in North Dakota that night and then flew back after the game. Chason called the trip "slightly incredible."
Chason admits his wife's support has gotten him out of some engagements that he would've otherwise missed games for.
"Her support is very important. It's gotten me out of some things though because I had the standard line, 'I'd love to, but I have a game,'" Chason said solemnly. "Whether that was doing something around the house or going to some engagement, 'I'd love to, but I have a game.' I've missed some birthdays and not too many anniversaries."
The past few seasons, the Blazers have not played deep into the NCAA Tournament. The Blazers were set to face Palm Beach Atlantic in the first round of the NCAA South Region Tournament on March 14.
However, this season came close to jeopardizing Chason's wedding anniversary until COVID-19 forced an abrupt end to the season on March 12, three days before the milestone.
Chason briefly glanced out of the seventh floor window onto bustling downtown Birmingham before turning his attention back to the interview, "She's been very supportive the entire way and without her, I certainly wouldn't be in Birmingham this weekend."
