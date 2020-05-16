Part IV
"As long as it's still fun"
Life has been full and fulfilling for the veteran broadcaster. He and his wife have two children. Their daughter, Dr. Tracy Nolan, is the first female general surgeon in the history of Tift Regional Medical Center. Their son, David, is the Vice President for Kelly Tours in Pooler, Ga. David and his wife, Jasmine, are the parents of Chason's only grandchild, Brody, who turns 10 this December.
Chason is also the proud owner of his own communications company, Chason Enterprises, LLC.
On April 3, Chason and seven others were inducted into the ABAC Athletic Hall of Fame – an honor Chason never saw coming.
"Never did I envision anything being in the Hall of Fame," Chason said of the honor. "When I started doing the games at ABAC in 1979, I was just trying to fill the time there because I love sports. That was a big thing there. When you're a little kid, you always act like a radio announcer – '3, 2, 1, it's good! He hits it! Lanier County wins!' I played basketball in high school for Lanier County High School. Not a great player, but I had fun doing it. My teammates were very good players.
"In 2008, ABAC was having its 100th birthday. I was thinking of something to set the 100th birthday apart. I said well maybe an Athletics Hall of Fame. We don't have one, so we started putting it together and we inducted our first class that year of the Hall of Fame at ABAC. Here we are in 2020 and for me to be selected for the Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor. I love ABAC and all that that institution represents. To do the games on the radio there from 1979 to 2008, it was a lot of fun to do that."
The Blazers' loss to Alabama-Huntsville was the last game of Chason's 30th season on-air for the Blazers.
After the game, Chason did his customary postgame interview with star senior Clay Guillozet, followed by an interview with Helfer. Once the interviews conclude, Chason reiterates the final score before offering his signature sign-off, "I thank God for the ability. Aloha."
According to Chason, a few years after he got his start calling games for ABAC, he felt the need to find something that set him apart on the radio – something deeper than the games he calls between the lines.
"When I started doing the games for ABAC, after I got into it for a few years, I needed to set myself apart. What really means the most to me?" Chason said. "Without the Lord in my life, I couldn't do anything. One of my favorite verses out of the Bible is, 'If God is for us, who can be against us?' I've had to lead a relatively healthy life here, living to the age of 68 and hopefully many more years to come, so I give the Lord all the credit: 'I thank God for the ability.'
"And the aloha came from when I was a little kid. I used to watch Hawaii Five-0, the old Jack Lord series with 'Book 'em Danno!' and at the end of the series, Aloha, it would sign off for the week. So I thought, 'That was just a little something.' So that's when I picked up the Aloha and my wife and I, our favorite show is still 'Hawaii Five-0.'"
The 68-year-old Chason maintains he still feels good and is still having fun calling the action for the Blazers and Lady Blazers.
A big contributor to Chason still enjoying himself is how he's lightened his load over the past five seasons.
In 2015, Chason cut his schedule down from doing both home and road games on the radio to just the home games. VSU football play-by-play announcer Spencer Van Horn has assumed the role of calling the road games during the regular season, while Chason calls the postseason action – the GSC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.
Chason admits the move allowed him to catch his breath and rejuvenate him, providing ease from the travel and grind of so many game days.
"When I started doing just the home games in 2015, it really rejuvenated me because the road trips are very long," Chason said. "I still love the games on the road, but it takes a long time to get there and a long time to get back.
"I love the home games, but I haven't said I'm gonna do it until I'm 70 years old or whatever or quit after 30 years. I haven't really set an exact time, as long as it's still fun."
Chason retired as the director of public relations at ABAC in 2011, but has remained with the school part-time as director of public relations emeritus. Originally, Chason said, he figured he would only handle the part-time role for a couple of years.
"I've enjoyed that role – I thought it would be a couple of years, but lo and behold, it's turned out to be nine years now," Chason said. "But I still like to do that part-time and I still love to do the home games and the tournament games for Valdosta State. So, as long as I'm still having fun, it doesn't feel like work. When I'm out there, it's a lot of fun."
This excerpt concludes the four-part Chason History feature series. The entire story in its entirety will run in the upcoming issue of Scene Magazine.
