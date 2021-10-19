HAHIRA – The future looks bright for Valwood as the Valiants' junior varsity and junior pro football teams finished the season region champions Thursday.
The Valiants' junior varsity defeated the Brookwood Warriors in a 26-0 shutout.
Eighth-grade quarterback Dax Womack had a great day through the air going 5 for 5 for 120 yards with three touchdowns to lead the Valiants to victory.
Womack's offense got a huge burst from Marquis Fennell, who caught 3 of Womack's 5 completions for a touchdown. Fennell finished the game with over 150 total yards of offense.
That wouldn’t be it for the young man as Fennell showed off his wheels by taking back a 30-yard punt return. Fennel even threw a 65-yard pass for a touchdown, finding his teammate Matthew Kerrigan strolling into the end zone.
The Valiants controlled the ground game with Kerrigan picking up a tough 45 yards, giving the Valiants balance in their attack.
The defense was tough in shutting down the Warriors' offense. Leading the defense was Jack Melendez, Wilkin Mortiz and Tucker Daniel – each racking up 6 tackles apiece.
The Jr. Pro team defeated the Tiftarea Panthers 38-22 in a dog fight for the championship. Quarterback Dallas Montgomery led the Valiants' offense, going 6 for 7 for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
The young Valiants pounded the rock just as well as they threw the ball. Running back Camden Crump left the game with over 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground.
The Valiants' young defense flew around the field to secure the championship, led by Wesely Blanchard's five tackles, one tackle for loss and one second-quarter interception return for a touchdown.
