VALDOSTA –– Iron sharpens iron.
The No. 8 Lowndes Vikings welcome the No. 3 Warner Robins Demons to Martin Stadium for their spring game Friday.
But instead of this game being all about wins and losses, it is about the two powerhouse programs helping each other gauge their performances throughout the spring circuit.
The Vikings began practicing on April 21 as the scrimmage will be the finale of spring activities.
“I think we’ve grown as a team and got better fundamentally,” Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose said. “We’re starting to understand schemes more and I see how the weight room helped some of the guys with their confidence and physicality on the field. We have developed depth and found our one level and two-level players along with who can help on special teams. That’s what spring is about.”
Led by second year head coach Marquis Westbrook, the Demons are coming off a 13-1 season along with capturing the GHSA 5A state title over Fitzgerald.
Along with the Vikings having big name losses due to graduation, the Demons also have holes to fill with quarterback Jalen Addie, running back Jahlen Rutherford and wide receiver Armon Potter all not returning.
On the defensive end, their leading tackler, linebacker Demarcious Robinson, will also be heading out of the middle Georgia high school.
Junior defensive end Vic Burley will be the main focal point of the defense after recording 11 sacks in 2020 along with senior linebacker Jay Carter, who secured 105 tackles.
“We just want to go out there and compete,” DuBose said. “It’s not about wins and losses because there will be a lot of guys playing. I want to see the guys execute what the coaches call and do it like we’ve been practicing and take it over to a game-like situation.”
The Vikings adjustments to test out in the spring game will be Chase Belcher’s move to running back along with Jacurri Brown’s new top targets of senior wideouts Justin Barron and Khris Thomas.
The defense will be led by cornerback Tylar Belcher and linebacker DeAunte Hunter, who are both garnering Division I offers heading into their final year at Lowndes.
The spring scrimmage kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
