Challenge Day: No. 7 Lowndes travels for region battle at No. 26 Colquitt

VALDOSTA –– After a grueling, down to the wire win against Tift County last week, stakes have been raised as No. 7 Lowndes (6-0, 1-0 Region 1-7A) takes on nationally-ranked Colquitt County (5-0, 1-0) Friday in Moultrie.
The Vikings had a full week of practice this week after having only two days to prepare for Tift due to COVID-19 protocols.
Friday's matchup holds major playoff implications as the victor will most likely be the one to take home the region crown.
The Packers picked up a region victory of their own, beating Camden County 34-13 last week.
Packers senior quarterback and UNC-Charlotte commit Xavier Williams had 295 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against the Wildcats.
Vikings’ quarterback Jacurri Brown is excited for the challenge as his team returned to its regular schedule in preparation for the Packers.
“The expectation is to win, no matter the adversity,” Brown said. “Nobody’s getting too big-headed. This is probably the region championship right here. It is great to be out here for a whole week and not have to pack or push things in. We’ve just been dissecting them and trying to understand their schemes.”
Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose is glad his players and staff could get back to their normal preparation to be successful Friday.
“We’re creatures of habit in this world,” DuBose said. “Last week was off. Being able to go through the regular Sunday to Thursday schedule and being able to do what you have done all year to get you to this point makes you feel comfortable. Everything is back to normal and we have had good practices. Our energy was really well this week.”
Now that they have jumped the hurdle of last week, DuBose says it is time for the Vikings to get their swagger back.
“Last week, I think there was a lot of doubt,” DuBose said. “Players and coaches are not going to tell you that. I always feel like we are going to win a football game, but I did not know how we were going to perform, and we did better than I thought we would in that situation. The body and mindset are back to normal and that means a lot when you are an athlete and have a game to play. We have confidence going in this week.”
This could be the toughest task the Vikings have to face this season with Colquitt having the advantage in both points scored and fewest points allowed.
The Vikings average 34.2 points per game and allow 15.2 while the Packers average 46.8 points and give up 12.8 points per game.
The Vikings' sack leaders –– Leon Williams, Thomas Davis, Jacques Hunter and Quinton Wade –– will need to put pressure on Williams all night so he cannot get the ball off to junior wide receiver Dijmon Wheeler.
The quartet has combined for 13 sacks this season, making up all but 1.5.
Cornerback Tylar Belcher could be in play for a big night if his fellow cornerback Ramecia Burgman can keep Wheeler from having a big performance, forcing Williams to throw elsewhere –– possibly in the path of Belchar, who has four picks on the season.
The matchup will be the first domino to fall in playoff seeding regarding home-field advantage and region bragging rights for the winner as one team will leave Mack Tharpe Stadium with a loss.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
