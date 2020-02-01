THOMASVILLE — A successful 2019 season has the Thomas County Central baseball team confident about gearing up for another run in the Class 5A playoffs this year.
Four seniors and three juniors return for Scott Strickland's Yellow Jackets, who finished 28-7 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs last season.
“We graduated eight seniors from last year. A lot of guys moved on, so we've got a lot of guys coming in this year that are going to have to step up and fill some holes and fill some positions,” Strickland said. “We feel really good about the seven guys coming back that have experience and were able to get out there and get action. We're not as bad off as you would expect losing eight.
“We've got a lot of young kids that can play and are going to be expected to get some action early.”
Central's quartet of seniors include catcher/pitcher Slade Taylor, shortstop/pitcher Shane Stephenson, center fielder/pitcher Mack McDowell and first baseman Garrett Henderson.
The Yellow Jackets junior class includes pitcher Jake Green, who saw action on the mound in last year's playoff series against Wayne County.
Strickland said there are two outfield spots open right now during preseason practice but emphasized the importance of Jaylan Robinson and Adam Lane and their speed.
If Central is to duplicate or even exceed last year's success, it'll need strong leadership from the returning players, though that is a quality the Yellow Jackets won't be lacking, according to Strickland.
“We've got great leadership. We've done really well the last two years with our leaders,” Strickland said. “We preach legacy here and really rely on our seniors to be coaches on the team.
“They've passed things on and left a legacy that's continually built leadership so we don't really drop off in that area. We don't feel like we do.”
After winning Region 1 a year ago, Harris County is the favorite to repeat as it returns the bulk of its pitching staff that surrendered just 127 runs in 35 games in 2019. The region also features tough opponents such as Bainbridge, Veterans and Warner Robins.
“It's going to be like it's been the past two years. We're not favored by any means to do anything in the region. Nobody expects a whole lot out of us,” Strickland said. “We're going to go out there and we're going to compete for it.”
Central finished 9-3 in region last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.