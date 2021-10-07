'Cats welcome Wolverines in final non-region game

VALDOSTA – One more test before the “real” season begins.
The Valdosta Wildcats (2-4) will be looking for consecutive wins for the first time all season as the Westside Wolverines (1-5) visit Bazemore-Hyder Stadium Friday night.
Valdosta took down Region 1-7A rival Tift County 16-3 in a defensive slugfest last week, while Westside dropped its fifth straight decision in a 27-9 loss to Columbia in Lake City.
For the ‘Cats, Friday’s matchup with the Wolverines is a chance to build some positive momentum before they open region play at Northside next week.
Valdosta sophomore defensive end Eric Brantley continued his impressive season against the Blue Devils, recording a team-high 12 tackles (10 solo) with six tackles for loss.
Led by Brantley, Valdosta allowed its second-fewest points in a game this season.
Since defeating Andrew Jackson 13-0 in Week 1, the Wolverines find themselves in the midst of a free fall – having lost their last five games by a combined score of 143-65.
Despite their offensive woes, the Wolverines have some playmakers on that side of the ball.
Junior wide receiver Antwon McCrae has 26 catches for a team-high 652 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games.
The Wolverines’ quarterback position has struggled in the early going as Jordan Campbell and Brandon Wallace Jr. have combined for two touchdowns and eight interceptions.
On the defensive side, the Wolverines specialize in creating turnovers. Marcus Jones leads the team with three interceptions and the Wolverines have nine overall this season. They also have seven fumble recoveries and 18 pass deflections.
One area the Wolverines have not excelled is successfully pressuring the quarterback.
Through six games, the Wolverines have only hurried the quarterback twice with a total of 13 sacks – an average of just 2.2 per game. If that number holds, Valdosta could be due for a breakout passing performance to compliment its stout running game.
Following Friday’s game, Valdosta will only have three games remaining in the 2021 season – Northside on the road next week, then hosting Houston County and Lee County to round out the schedule.
Kickoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for 8 p.m.
