'Cats to host Kickoff Jamboree Friday

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats varsity and sub-varsity teams will host a football jamboree on Friday, Aug. 13 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
The games will be scheduled as follows:
Game 1 - Cairo vs. Camden County
Game 2 - Valdosta vs. Camden County
Game 3 - Valdosta vs. Cairo
Each game will consist of two 12 minute quarters with a 6 minute halftime between each game. The varsity players will play the first quarter and the sub-varsity will play the second quarter of each game. All tickets will be general admission and cost $10 each. No tickets will be sold in advance, all tickets will be sold Friday night at the gate. Ticket booths will open at 6 p.m.
Please note that all media will be seated in Section H; Cairo fans will be seated in Sections I, J and K; and Camden fans will be seated in Sections L, M, and N.
