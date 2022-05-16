VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats got their Black-Gold spring game in the books Friday night at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
While the 'Cats didn't keep an official score, the emphasis was placed on getting as many live reps as possible for every player on the depth chart. The game saw the starting units perform well offensively and defensively as well as some second and third unit players raise eyebrows with their play.
"The positive part is we're in better shape," Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton said. "We were able to run the ball at times, but at the same time, it's always great to see your defense play good. I thought the defense got better and better during spring. Our best players did what they do; make plays. The best thing about it, we got a lot of kids – a lot of bodies – in. I'm happy about that."
The starters put points on the board as rising sophomore Todd Robinson broke a long touchdown run and completed a touchdown pass to Jalen Whitehead during the scrimmage. Zane Smith and eighth grade quarterback Ansel Clark also led scoring drives during the game.
Though the offense sputtered once in the red zone and the quarterbacks had some issues evading pressure and making reads downfield in the pocket, Felton was pleased with his signal callers overall.
"They performed good, but we've got to be smarter in the pocket," Felton said of his quarterbacks. "They've got to get us in the right position to check. We can't take chances in the red zone. We took a chance we shouldn't have taken; we should've just ran it, but it's a growing pain – a learning curve. Overall, I thought they did really good. Ansel, Todd, Zane Smith; those three guys did a good job of doing what we asked them to do – lead the offense and get us in line. I thought they did a good job."
One area Felton has been high on is the running back position.
A workhorse unit for the 'Cats last season, Felton has touted this crop of running backs as the future of the team. The group of Ahmad Denson, Jordan Gatlin, Charles Williams, Shaq Wright and Javari Harris each got touches and made positive contributions. On one noteworthy play, Williams hurdled a defender along the sideline on a first down catch and scamper.
According to Felton, while the running back position doesn't have a ton of size, each player's combination of speed, quickness and football IQ makes the unit productive.
"That group, there's so many (talented players)," Felton said of his running backs. "We're not real big, but we're shifty and strong with good vision. We've got Shaq Wright, whose game is developing. We've got Gatlin, who can do it all for us. We've got (Ahmad) Denson coming back from last year; he had a great season. One surprise is (Javari) Harris. He's got really good vision. That position is real deep. We're not very big but we're shifty, strong and very smart. We've just got to keep playing, rotating guys in and out and build depth."
The 'Cats will have another scrimmage Tuesday before gearing up for summer camp.
"We've got two more practices. We'll come in Monday morning and look at corrections and get stuff fixed and we'll go out and practice and get better with individual stuff," Felton said. "We'll come out here again Tuesday and we'll go at it one more time just to clean up some stuff. The biggest thing is we want to be physical at the point of attack because during the summer you can't have pads on. We want to be able to run the ball. ... The biggest thing is just to get better."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
