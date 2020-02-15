'Cats offense dries up in loss to Rams

VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta Wildcats (1-1) couldn’t get their offense in gear in a 4-1 loss to Worth County (3-0) on Friday.
Though the ‘Cats caught fire in a 12-2 win against Berrien on Monday, the same magic escaped them against the Rams and pitcher Jeremiah Reddell. The Rams jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, then made it 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single by Camryn Lewis. Following a fielders’ choice for Reddell that put two men on with two outs, Rams center fielder Cason King delivered an RBI single to push the lead to four runs heading into the bottom half of the inning.
Reddell walked Valdosta catcher Lamonte Lindon to start the bottom of the fourth, but rebounded by striking out Eli Batts and Demetrius Donaldson and getting Jordan Caraway to fly out the get out of the inning.
Caraway scored the lone run for Valdosta in the bottom of the seventh on a passed ball by Reddell, but the ‘Cats were unable to capitalize on a bases loaded situation that would’ve pulled them closer.
The ‘Cats are back in action today against Norcross at 11 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. against Bacon County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.