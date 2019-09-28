VALDOSTA –– Against the best defense it has seen all year, Valdosta’s high-scoring offense only got into the red zone once in a 24-0 shutout loss against Lowndes (6-0) on Friday night.
Valdosta (5-1) was limited to just 151 yards of total offense –– easily a season-low –– while senior quarterback Tate Rodemaker was held to 14-of-25 passing for 133 yards and an interception. He was sacked five times and spent much of the night running for his life against a bloodthirsty Lowndes defense.
“We never –– never did anything offensively,” Valdosta coach Alan Rodemaker said in the locker room after the loss. “I don’t know how many first downs we had, but we didn’t have many. We’ve got to get back to work on offense, but credit (Lowndes). They played hard on defense. I thought they flew around and had a good plan for us. They’re an excellent football team.”
The ‘Cats lone trip into scoring position came with 2:19 left in the second quarter. Trailing 7-0, a two-yard run by Rodemaker on third-and-goal from the 4-yard line set up a 19-yard field goal attempt for kicker Delroy Mattis. Unfortunately for the ‘Cats, the kick missed wide right as the Lowndes defense got into the backfield to disrupt the kick.
In what could’ve been a spark of momentum for the ‘Cats, the Lowndes defense prevented such a play from happening in what proved to be a critical spot.
“Somebody got a piece of it, I think,” Rodemaker said of the missed field goal. “But the snap was bad and it just messed up the timing of the play. We end up just missing the field goal and we needed those three points. At that time, it was 7-0 so we needed that just to give us a chance to win the football game. We needed a spark. We didn’t need to get all the way down there and not get anything out of it. ... I thought that was big.”
Lowndes’ offense was largely held in check for three quarters, save for an explosive 68-yard scamper by Isreal Mitchell with 4:28 left in the first quarter that put the Vikings on the board first.
The next pivotal play that dashed Valdosta’s hopes came at the 6:49 mark in the third quarter. Backed up deep in his own territory, Rodemaker dropped back and rolled to his left looking for leading receiver Javonte Sherman. The pass sailed just out of Sherman’s reach and into the hands of Lowndes’ Tyler Belcher, who returned the pilfer to the end zone for a touchdown.
Despite the play putting the Vikings ahead 14-0, the pick-6 proved to suck a great deal of air out of the sails of the ‘Cats.
Defensively, the ‘Cats were strong throughout. The Vikings tallied 280 yards of total offense –– 230 coming on the ground. The Viking running attack eventually wore down the ‘Cats with the offense never finding its rhythm or sustaining drives to keep the defense off the field for stretches.
Other than Mitchell’s big run in the first quarter, the ‘Cats defense remained stout until allowing Lowndes’ Gary Osby to walk into the end zone untouched from 23 yards out with 6:49 remaining. By that point, the outcome was a mere formality.
“Well, they were put in some bad situations all night,” Rodemaker said of his defense. “Late in the game, deep in our territory, we just didn’t finish the game. We’ve just got to finish better. And we’ve got to be able to win ballgames where we’re not scoring 50 points. We’ve got to be able to win the 10-7 games. We haven’t been able to do that the last couple of years and that’s concerning to me. I was proud of our defense tonight –– I thought they played their tails off and I think we just ran out of gas at the end.”
NOWHERE TO RUN
Valdosta managed just 16 yards rushing on 28 attempts on Friday. Rodemaker was sacked five times, which attributed to some of the final tally. T.J. Dailey actually had 47 yards rushing on 15 carries in the game.
FEELING EMPTY
Not only was Friday’s loss to Lowndes Valdosta’s first loss this season, but it was the first time the ‘Cats had been shutout in a game since Sept. 22, 2017, when they lost 27-0 at Colquitt.
CLASSIC UNKIND
With the loss to Lowndes, Valdosta has now lost 15 of the last 21 meetings with its crosstown rival. Friday’s 24-0 loss is the second time in the last three meetings that Valdosta has failed to score against Lowndes.
UP NEXT
Valdosta has a bye next week, but will begin its Region 1-6A schedule Oct. 4 against Houston County.
“We’ve got plenty of work to do,” Rodemaker said. “Lowndes was the better team tonight for sure. ... Offensively, we’ve got to find a way to run the football. We can’t run it at all and we couldn’t throw it tonight. we didn’t do anything. We’re halfway through the season so there’s plenty of things to work on. Every goal we had in the beginning of the season, other than this game, is still in sight. Our kids are gonna hurt this weekend, but hopefully they’ll come to work on Monday with a chip on their shoulder and get after Region 1-6A.”
