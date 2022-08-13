VALDOSTA – In their preseason tune-up, the Valdosta Wildcats looked dominant in a 31-3 win over the Thomasville Bulldogs Friday night.
The 'Cats found success creating turnovers as they recovered three fumbles and plucked away three interceptions in the game. The most emphatic takeaway came with 3:30 remaining as linebacker Miguel Brown picked off a short screen pass by Thomasville backup quarterback Camren Hill and rolled 67 yards to paydirt.
Overall, Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton liked what he saw from his team on both sides of the ball but acknowledged there's still much work to be done.
"We played a good Thomasville team coming off a state championship run that has a lot of good players," Felton said. "We needed the tune-up to see how we look so we can make some corrections come Sunday. I thought the defense played really good, which we expected. We've got to fix some things on offense. Ninety percent of our offense graduated last year so it's always good to see those young guys run around and hit a different colored jersey."
Four-star junior defensive lineman Omar White, all 6-foot-3 and 307 pounds of him, made the most of his debut in black and gold. White consistently applied pressure in the Thomasville backfield throughout, recording sacks, key tackles for loss and coming up with two fumble recoveries on the night. His last fumble recovery saw the monstrous defensive tackle rumble 36 yards to carry the 'Cats into striking distance.
"I think our defensive line will be real special," Felton said. "We talk about Eric (Brantley) a lot, but we're led by TJ (Morrison) and also Omar White. We've got a couple of rotational guys. The strength of our team is our front. If we can play good up front on both sides of the ball, we can have a chance to win every Friday night."
Offensively, the 'Cats did some good things – specifically, showing the ability to sustain drives and move the ball down the field on the ground with some passing sprinkled in. Ball security was a bit of an issue as the 'Cats fumbled away a chance to score on first-and-goal from the Thomasville 3 in the third quarter.
"We did (move the ball down the field) but we've got to be consistent, we've got to be detailed and we can't make stupid mistakes," Felton said of the offense. "We can't block the wrong man and things like that. We're making young mistakes. Hopefully, we can get that fixed and get it fine-tuned before a great North Miami team comes in here next week."
Sophomore starting quarterback Todd Robinson accounted for two touchdowns – a 14-yard strike to Jalen Whitehead with 16 seconds left before halftime and a 4-yard rushing touchdown with 9:35 left in the second quarter.
Friday's scrimmage wasn't completely rosy for the young quarterback as he threw two interceptions – one coming in the red zone on an underthrown deep ball to Whitehead that was picked off by Thomasville's Deltrioz Grimsley.
In the spring and through summer, Felton praised Robinson's work on the field and in the weight room, saying the sophomore has earned the respect of his teammates.
Though some inexperience showed at times, Felton likes where Robinson is heading into the regular season.
"He's still a young kid – an upcoming tenth-grader, his first time with varsity reps (as a starter)," Felton said. "I thought he handled it well, but he's got to make those plays he's supposed to make and we've got to fine-tune him and get him in better situations to make him successful. I feel like once he gets the confidence, he's going to play better."
Part of Robinson's success will hinge on the offense's ability to get the ball to playmakers on the edge, namely Whitehead, Tyran Small and others.
After not having a vertical dimension to their offense last season, Felton is more than happy to open up the playbook and take more shots this season.
"That's the plan," Felton said. "We're young at receiver. We're young as far as playing time for some older guys, led by Jalen Whitehead. Mark (McCoggle) did a great job. We've got to catch and throw. That's Football 101 – catch and throw and get open and I thought these guys did a good job of doing that tonight."
Ultimately, Friday's scrimmage was a glimpse into the potential the 'Cats possess.
While Felton was pleased with forcing six turnovers, he'd still like to see his team limit its own giveaways and take better advantage of takeaways as it enters Region 1-7A this season.
According to Felton, Friday's scrimmage showed his team has a ceiling that could make it dangerous as the season progresses.
"I think the ceiling is still high," Felton said. "I think we haven't reached it yet. Football 101, you can't turn the ball over and we've got to cash in on turnovers. We're still young. We've still got to get our groove, but I think the ceiling is really high for this team. We can be really good and shock a lot of people."
UP NEXT
Valdosta: Opens the regular season at home against North Miami Beach Friday, Aug. 19.
Thomasville: Travels to Quitman to face reigning Class A state champion Brooks County Aug. 19.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
