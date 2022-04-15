VALDOSTA – Despite nine hits, the Valdosta Wildcats (17-8, 3-3 Region 1-6A) couldn't put enough runs on the board in a 7-1 loss to the Suwannee Bulldogs (13-4) Thursday night.
For the Bulldogs, Thursday's win was their fourth in a row while the 'Cats lost for the fifth time in their last eight games.
"We hit a lot of balls right at guys and hit the ball hard, we just didn't have stuff fall in," Valdosta head coach Brad Porter said. "They had a lot of balls fall in. We didn't have a lot of balls fall in. We had some base-running mistakes, base-running mistakes that got us out of the inning. We've just got to fix that and do better tomorrow. We've got a great chance to play and do better tomorrow."
The 'Cats didn't make a dent on the scoreboard until the bottom of the fifth inning. Following a walk drawn by Jacob King, senior shortstop Cole Porter singled and senior left fielder Eli Batts drew a walk to load the bases. Senior Max Newbern came up and brought in King on an RBI single to make it 4-1.
Despite the bases remaining loaded with two outs, senior catcher Nyk Emerson grounded out to end the inning.
In the top of the sixth, the Bulldogs put the game away for good.
Following a walk issued to Coby Campbell by Valdosta starting pitcher Will Collier, Bulldogs outfielder Malachi Graham came up and crushed a two-run home run to deep left field to push the lead to 6-1 for the visitors. Carston Palmer followed up Graham's home run with a base hit, prompting Porter to make a pitching change. Collier was replaced by sophomore Andre Mason.
"We're in a situation right now where we're looking for arms," Porter said. "We've got some issues as far as guys' health. Will came in and did exactly what we needed today. He kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win, but when you only score one run, it's tough to win high school baseball games when you're bringing guys in that are normally relievers and you're putting them on the mound to start. It's tough to win those games when you only score one run."
Though the 'Cats opened the bottom of the sixth with consecutive base hits from Jordan Caraway and Isaiah Haygood, they continued to struggle as Cohen Smith struck out followed by Haygood being thrown out at second base. Sawyer Lehman flew out to end the inning.
The Bulldogs added an RBI in the top of the seventh for the final margin.
The Bulldogs got on the board with one run and three hits in the top of the first, but wouldn't cross the plate again until an error by the 'Cats allowed Matthew Jenkins to score in the top of the fourth. Then on the next at-bat, a sacrifice RBI by Malachi Graham pushed the lead to 3-0.
In the top of the fifth, the Bulldogs got a base hit from first baseman Matthew Gill for Suwannee's sixth hit of the night. Two batters later, third baseman Peyton Waters brought in Gill on an RBI single to push the lead to 4-0.
UP NEXT
Valdosta hosts Coffee (17-7) in a non-region game Friday night. It will be Senior Night at Bazemore Field as the team recognizes its 13 seniors. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Porter said of Friday's game, "Coffee's a quality baseball team and we've got to come out and play well."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
