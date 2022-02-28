Despite a valiant second-half effort, the Valdosta Wildcats fell to the River Ridge Knights 72-54 Saturday afternoon.
The 'Cats (18-9) could not dig themselves out of a first-half hole as they trailed the Knights 32-17 at halftime. In the second half, the 'Cats played much better with their season on the line. The Knights outscored Valdosta 40-37 in the second half.
Valdosta shot just 29% from the field on Saturday and made just 4 of 18 from behind the 3-point line.
Senior guard Cameron Edmonds led Valdosta with 25 points on 10 of 23 shooting along with five assists and three rebounds. Fellow senior Jacarrius Peak added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.
Valdosta's season ends in the Sweet Sixteen for the second time in the last three seasons.
River Ridge (24-5) advances to the Elite Eight, where they'll face Langston Hughes (18-12) on Wednesday.
