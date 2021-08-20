VALDOSTA –– At long last, the Valdosta Wildcats have made it to the start of the 2021 season.
The 'Cats have survived a tumultuous offseason that saw the ouster of controversial head coach Rush Propst, the ineligibility of three of the team's top playmakers, a forfeiture of all seven of their wins from last season and a 2021 postseason ban.
One thing that the 'Cats managed to have swing in their favor is the hiring of head coach Shelton Felton – the first African-American head coach in program history.
Despite a 3-7 inaugural season at Crisp County in 2015, Felton followed up his first year as head coach with a 13-1 record in 2016 –– going undefeated in the regular season and leading the Cougars to the state semifinals for the first time in program history. The Cougars' quick turnaround under Felton garnered him the Georgia Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year, Recruit Georgia Coach of the Year and Region 1-3A Coach of the Year.
Now, the 42-year-old coaching veteran is tasked with restoring the tradition and national acclaim of a Wildcats program that was dealt a rare black eye with the offseason turmoil and the fallout from the controversial decision to relieve former coach Alan Rodemaker of his duties after the 2019 season.
On Saturday, Valdosta opens the 2021 season against reigning Class 5A state champion Warner Robins.
Offensively, the 'Cats will look vastly different than in years past. Gone are starting quarterback Amari Jones and leading receiver Tajh Sanders. Mainstays Javonte Sherman and Aalah Brown are off to college.
However, the team returns running backs Terrell Denson and Kaleb Robinson and a senior-laden offensive line, led by 6-foot-7, 310-pound tackle-guard Jacarrius Peak.
Through the team's spring game against Jones County in mid-May and most recently, their two-game scrimmage against Camden and Cairo Aug. 13; the 'Cats will be a team that looks to establish the run early and often with the goal of 30 rushing attempts per game.
For the first time since 2017, the 'Cats will go into a season with uncertainty at quarterback.
Without Jones and the transfer of prospective starter Sam Brown, the 'Cats will have to rely on converted defensive back Joseph Gardner and freshman Todd Robinson at quarterback.
The two did some good things in their preseason snaps against Camden and Cairo, but will be spending much of the season taking their lumps and gaining experience.
Defensively, the 'Cats have not missed a beat despite losing several key contributors from last year's team – namely starting linebackers Jaylin Alderman and Josh Hill and corners Jadarian Rhym and Maxwell Cherelus among others.
The defense will be led by senior linebackers Jalen Merriweather and Jaylin Berrian, along with defensive end Eric Brantley. Against Jones County, Camden and Cairo, Valdosta's defense still looks as aggressive and physical as they did the past two seasons.
The Warner Robins Demons will be looking to start the season on the right foot coming off a state title.
Last season, the Demons' lone loss came in the season opener against Valdosta, 28-25.
The Demons come into the season with several new starters at key positions have new starters in key spots, most notably at quarterback with senior Christon Lane in place of the graduated Jalen Addie. Lane, running back Malcolm Brown and linebacker Jay Carter each came on and provided important production in spots throughout the season.
Defensive end Victor Burley, cornerback Antwon Jackson and offensive linemen CJ Brooks and Jose Gonzalez are back as well in the team's quest to defend their title.
The Demons averaged 39.3 points per game while allowing just 15.4 points per game defensively.
The 'Cats and Demons clash Saturday in the second game of the Macon Touchdown Club Middle GA Kickoff Classic at Mercer University in Macon. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
