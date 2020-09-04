'Cats excited to see Demons after grueling fall camp

VALDOSTA –– After 29 practices in the span of 35 days, the Valdosta Wildcats finally get to hit someone else.
The ‘Cats open the 2020 season tonight at 8 p.m. against Warner Robins Demons.
Valdosta went 10-3 last season, making a Class 6A state quarterfinal appearance while the Demons went 13-2 and undefeated in Region 1-5A.
Valdosta head coach Rush Propst is excited for his team to finally see a different color uniform across the field.
“It’s been a long fall camp, man,” Propst said. “It’s the longest I’ve ever experienced. I think it’s the longest any high school coach has ever experienced. We started fall practice on July 27 and (Thursday) will be our final one before we play. ... We’re tired of practicing against each other. We’re ready to go play a ballgame.”
Tonight marks the 16th time Valdosta will face Warner Robins in the all-time series. The ‘Cats lead the series 12-3, with the last victory coming on Sept. 26, 2009 –– a 14-7 win under former head coach Rick Tomberlin.
The Demons will be led by senior quarterback Jalen Addie. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior threw for 2,411 yards and 24 touchdowns, while rushing for 702 yards and 10 more touchdowns. Flanking Addie in the backfield will be fellow senior Jahlen Rutherford, who rushed for 1,290 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.
“Obviously, (Addie) is their mainstay,” Propst said of Warner Robins. “On offense, he’s a phenomenal football player. He was the 5A Player of the Year. He leads their offense and they’ve got good support around him with three returning starting offensive linemen, their starting running who’s a really good football player and then one of their receivers back from last year. They’ve got another one that’s played a significant amount.
“On defense, their linebacker (Ahmad Walker), he’s the catalyst of their team. He’s played a lot of football. These seniors that go into this game, this will be their 31st ballgame in the last two years. Going into Year 3, they’ve played 15, 15 and if they played as a freshman, 15. Walker is the real deal. Vic Burley is a highly-recruited young player, a defensive end that gives you problems. Both of their corners are really good –– Xavier Hill being lengthy and a D-1 player. They’re really good wherever Walker lines up. (Demarcious Robinson), the middle linebacker, gives them a really good inside and outside backer. Their nose tackle –– he’s strong. He’s 5-9, 265. He’s extremely strong, gets a good punch and good movement and can give us a lot of problems. ... There’s a core of 13 players back that have played a lot of football.”
Though he’s been poring over the scouting report this week, Propst insists he is more worried about his team going into tonight’s game. Propst also believes the weather conditions will be a factor as today’s high temperature is 98 degrees. Though the temperature is expected to be closer to 75 by kickoff, the humidity is expected to be around 87%.
“At the end of the day, I’m more worried about us than anything and what we can do –– execute, play smart football and to win the football game,” Propst said. “We’re the underdogs in this game according to the AJC. I sort of feel going into it that this game’s going to be tight, down to the wire. They’re talented and those kids know how to fight and ours better come with that same mentality for 48 minutes in a hot day –– the hottest of the summer. That may be the biggest factor in the game, the heat. I understand that we’re playing at 8 o’clock, but it’ll (feel like) the 90s when it’s kickoff, I can promise you that.”
Propst named incoming senior Jake Garcia the team’s starting quarterback on Monday, but said he expects junior Amari Jones to see plenty of reps tonight.
After having a week to devise a plan for the two quarterbacks, Propst will see what each player can do under the Friday night lights.
“Obviously, your starter is going to get the most reps, but I think there’s times that Amari Jones gives us a different look,” Propst said. “He’s got things that we like that he does and he’s going to be a really good football player. I’ve won two state titles with a two-quarterback system. I’m not saying we’re going to have a two-quarterback system all the time, but it would be foolish for us not to play Amari Jones some because he’s deserved it and he also gives us a different weapon on offense.”
Heading into the 2020 season, expectations will surely be high for the Wildcats. After going 36-17 in the last four years under Alan Rodemaker, with one state championship in 2016, the ‘Cats went in a different direction by hiring Propst in April.
The veteran coach spoke about the expectations he and his team face in Year 1 during a phone interview Thursday afternoon.
“I don’t worry about the expectations on me –– it is what it is. I’ve been under pressure many times before. I’ve been in pressure situations and I’ve coached in a lot of big ballgames,” Propst said. “I worry about our players. I worry about them understanding the tradition and knowing what Valdosta football means to a lot of people and a lot of former players and a lot of former coaches. ... I saw firsthand knowledge in the early 80s what Coach Hyder was all about when I got to spend some time in 1983 and 1985. I’ve got so much respect for Coach Hyder and what he developed here for the 20-plus years he was here and the championships he’s won and the standard that he set.
“It was just a wonderful time here and what we’re trying to do is get back to how Coach Hyder had it and that’s easier said than done. I get that. It’s going to take some time, but I’m not a patient guy. I want it now, I want it tomorrow, I want it the next week and the next. My expectation is to play 15 games. I don’t think I’ve changed that philosophy since 1998. Really honing in and having one goal and one goal only as a team and that’s being state champions. This year is no different.”
