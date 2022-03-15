VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats, winners of eight straight games, saw their streak snapped in a 13-5 loss to Tift County Monday night.
The Blue Devils scored those 13 runs on 14 hits, led by 3-for-4 efforts by John Dorman, Tyler Holmes and Lino Acosta. The trio combined for eight RBIs, while Landon Parish went 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
The 'Cats finished with 10 hits – led by JD Smith, Max Newbern and Nyk Emerson, who each went 2-for-5 at the plate in Monday's loss.
Isaiah Haygood got the start for Valdosta and pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts and a walk. Cohen Smith, who struck out nine in a win last week against Berrien, came on in relief and gave up five hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts and four walks.
UP NEXT
Valdosta (10-3 hosts Houston County in a region game Friday at 6 p.m.
Tift County (11-1) hosts Lowndes Friday in a region doubleheader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.