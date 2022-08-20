VALDOSTA – Led by an efficient, explosive offense and a lights-out performance by its defense, Valdosta blew out North Miami 40-6 Friday night.
The Wildcats (1-0) outgained the Pioneers 344-139 in the season-opening victory.
"I thought we were balanced on offense and was able to (put points on the board)," Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton said. "The biggest thing I was proud of was Todd Robinson. He came out his shell and directed the offense. We had a slew of running backs touching the ball. I thought (offensive coordinator) Coach Nick Harduvel did a great job calling the game tonight."
In his first career start, sophomore quarterback Todd Robinson accounted for three touchdowns – two throwing and one rushing – in the game.
Robinson completed 5 of 13 passes for 86 yards with two touchdown throws to Ahmad Denson in the first half. Robinson also carried the ball six times for 79 yards with a 15-yard touchdown to put Valdosta ahead 34-0 with 3:15 left in the second quarter.
Felton liked what he saw from the young signal caller, who looked poised and played with confidence running the offense in his first start.
"It's just maturity," Felton said of Robinson's performance. "It was his first starting at quarterback since I think the sixth or seventh grade. He makes a difference. He played with confidence. I've got to tell him all the time, 'If you play with confidence, you can do anything you want to do and the guys are going to follow you.'
"As a young guy, he got hit for the first time and he realized they didn't hurt him. I think he just started playing from there.
Robinson had plenty of help from his teammates Friday night, especially from the running back position.
The 'Cats ran the ball 44 times for 258 yards with four rushing touchdowns. Overall, the 'Cats earned 18 first downs to just five for the Pioneers.
Charles Williams had 14 carries for 72 yards with a 2-yard rushing score that made it 40-6 with 3:37 remaining in the third quarter. Denson added eight carries for 50 yards in addition to two catches for 29 yards and two scores.
On the outside, Jalen Whitehead had one catch for 15 yards while Mark McCoggle had a grab of his own for 34 yards in the win. Felton believes the offense should've gotten one more score as a throw from Robinson to an uncovered Whitehead was dropped in the end zone to turn the ball over on downs on fourth-and-6 from the North Miami 11 with 8:55 left in the second quarter.
"I thought those guys made some good catches," Felton said. "Jalen should've had two touchdowns – he's got to make that catch. Mark made a great catch in the corner over here. Guys are getting open. We've got a young core (of receivers) – young by playing time officially, but we've got to get over that and make plays because we want to run the ball and people are gonna load the box on us so we've got to be able to throw and catch."
Defensively, while the 'Cats derailed any semblance of offense by the Pioneers, Felton was particularly agitated by his defense allowing a touchdown run by North Miami quarterback Makhai Stevenson with 8:50 left in the third quarter.
Felton admits he wanted the shutout, but a poor series defensively prompted the second-year coach to light into his team on the sideline.
"That's not the standard!" Felton yelled at the defense under a tent after the drive.
"The standard here is we're gonna play defense, we're gonna play lights-out, we're gonna play physical and we're gonna be fast," Felton said. "The standard is the standard no matter who we play. We want to build that tradition here where we don't want you to score. That's the message I was trying to get across to them."
Stevenson completed just 5 of 23 passes for 71 yards with a sack and an interception. At times, Stevenson was the only player producing for the Pioneers – finishing with 11 carries for 45 yards.
Jason Gabriel had two catches for 44 yards while Lorenzo Baptiste had one catch for 26 yards in the loss.
"They didn't (move the ball on us)," Felton said. "Our front is our strongest point. We've got to get our guys on the back end playing better and our linebackers playing better. We've got playmakers everywhere, so those guys have got to step up and play to their capabilities and make the plays they're supposed to make.
"I was a little disappointed with the six points. You know how that goes, but I thought we played pretty good on defense tonight."
Valdosta led 34-0 at halftime.
The 'Cats got on the board with a nifty 20-yard touchdown pass as Robinson baited the Pioneer defense into biting on a play fake before rolling back to his right and finding Denson all alone to sprint into the end zone nearly untouched.
Valdosta star defensive lineman Eric Brantley got in on the act on the next drive, capping a 9-play, 52-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. At the end of the first quarter, Shaq Wright put Valdosta ahead 21-0 on a 1-yard run to cap a 9-play, 41-yard drive that spanned 3:14.
After a plodding first half that lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes, the 'Cats did enough to get a running clock to start the fourth quarter ahead by 34 points.
UP NEXT
The 'Cats host the Cook High Hornets next Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m.
In the early going, with so many non-region opponents and no game film to pour over, the objective for the 'Cats is to perfect their base schemes each week to gear up for region play.
"It's very important to strengthen to base – our core offense and core defense – no matter who we play," Felton said. "We're gonna run, so it's very important to get that stuff down and see different people and different fronts. I don't much about Cook, but I'm sure it's going to be a great team coming in here with a fight."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
