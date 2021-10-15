'Cats begin quest for Region 1-6A crown at Northside

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats (3-4) begin region play tonight against the Northside Eagles in Warner Robins.
The ‘Cats come into tonight’s game on a two-game winning streak after bludgeoning the Westside (Fla.) Wolverines 48-6 last week.
Without starting quarterback Joseph Gardner, the ‘Cats moved freshman Todd Robinson into the starting lineup. The freshman didn’t have to do much, as the ‘Cats only asked him to throw the ball twice at the end of the first half and both passes were incomplete.
Owning a nearly 30-man advantage in roster size, Valdosta ran the ball 48 times for 328 yards – scoring five rushing touchdowns, led by senior running back Terrell Denson’s 15 carries for 139 yards and two scores. Ahmad Denson added two rushing scores of his own, finishing with nine carries for 31 yards. Kaleb Robinson had 13 carries for 88 yards with one touchdown in the win.
“I’ve never called this many runs in one game,” Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton said after the game. “I was determined to get us going and get our O-line going because in order for us to compete and win the region, the O-line has to be a big part of it and we’re going to run behind them.
“We’re trying to get ready for region play and we wanted to work on some things and fine-tune some blocks. The biggest thing is we’re working on Valdosta. We worked on that all week and we meant to run the ball and that’s what we did. We came out with a run-first mentality.”
Defensively, the ‘Cats held the Wolverines to 162 yards of total offense and forced four fumbles – recovering all four. Six different ‘Cats combined for eight sacks – led by senior Jacquez McGowan and junior Jashon Alford who had two each.
The Eagles (5-2) are off to their best start since their 2014 state championship run. In fact, the Eagles have already equaled their win total from last season after defeating Luella 34-3 last week.
The Eagles’ offense averages 24 points per game, while the defense holds opponents to 18.7 points on average.
Junior Michael McClendon leads the team in carries (36) and rushing yards (183). In all, four different Eagles have rushed for 116 yards or more this season.
At receiver, senior Centavious Lowe has 18 catches for 341 yards with two touchdowns while junior Duke McClinton has 16 catches for 172 yards and one score.
Valdosta holds a 10-4 advantage head-to-head against Northside, having won two of the last three with last year’s win being ruled a forfeit after the team’s offseason sanctions.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
