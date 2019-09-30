Catching Fire: Blazers flip switch against Warhawks, win 6-0

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State soccer is finding their groove offensively after handling Auburn Montgomery 6-0 for their first Gulf South Conference win.
The Blazers stayed aggressive for all 90 minutes and kept Auburn Montgomery on their heels defensively. VSU ended with 25 total shots taken with 12 on goal while AUM only got off seven shots with four on goal.
Blazers head coach Stephen Andrew was all smiles following his team’s performance.
“(The offense) has been good,” said Andrew. “It’s something I’ve been seeing since the first day of camp. I think this is probably the most talented team we’ve had…We knew if we played well we could create chances. We weren’t as efficient in front of the goal as I liked in the first half, but anytime you can score six goals in conference you’re really happy with it.”
VSU has now scored 11 goals in their last four games this season. This burst of offense is following up a slow start where they dropped their first two games of the year and couldn’t get rolling.
The Blazers found a way to flip the switch offensively and look dangerous when they do. With a 3-3 record and 1-1 conference record so far, the Blazers are entering conference play with a little momentum.
This victory over AUM is coming off their first conference loss on Friday where they fell to Montevallo 1-2. VSU ended that game with just nine shots taken and three on goal.
The team is starting to gel and senior Ashley Lewis has been on fire. She finished with a hat trick against AUM and is the season leader in goals scored with five. Another senior, Riley Tennant, finished the game with two goals and now has four on the season.
“We missed those two games at the start of the year with the weather coming in,” said Andrew. “So, I think now we’re starting to get a little more fitness under us and you can see that we got some of our upperclassmen a little bit healthier and scoring goals. Makes my job very easy when it’s like that.”
VSU now gets a break after their first conference weekend of the season and will now prepare for their away game against West Alabama on Friday, Oct. 4.
