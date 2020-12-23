Suwanee County local Nicholas David Carlucci won a silver medal at the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Orlando, Fla. Carlucci is the owner of Florida Roof Masters, LLC., in Live Oak, Fla., and is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu purple belt. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the worlds tournament was held in Florida instead of California and is the most prestigious competition in the Jiu-Jitsu world.
Carlucci wins silver at World Master IBJJF Championship
- Submitted Report
