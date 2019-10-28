Cairo's Walden wins 2019 GAGP Overall Points Championship

TIFTON –– Billy Walden of the Golf Club of Cairo put on a strong charge for the fall capturing his second GAGP event in three months to win the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions 2019 Overall Points Championship.
With the win, Walden qualified for the GAGP Tournament of Champions to be held Nov. 14 at Sunset Country Club. in Moultrie.
Posting 96 points for the year, Walden was followed nine points back by David Beals of Golf Club of Thomasville (the 2016 GAGP Player of the Year). Jerome Martin, two-time monthly winner from the Golf Club of Cairo, finished third. Fourth place went to Jack Coffey from the Golf Club of Valdosta and Jeff Freedman of the Golf Club of Thomasville. Jim Ellis from the Golf Club of Cario took fifth, followed by Sonny Marshall from the Golf Club of Cairo in sixth.
John Ungar of the Golf Club of Valdosta took seventh while Louie Chastain from the Golf Club of Cairo took eighth, Ted Lynch from the Golf Club of Cairo took ninth, Matt Granger of the Golf Club of Savannah finished 10th and Mike Harpe from the Golf Club of Valdosta finished 11th to round out the field.
Jeff Freedman won the Michelob Ultra Closest to the Pin contest. David Beals took the skins pot with three followed by Billy Walden (two), Mike Harpe (two), Jerome Martin (one) and Ted Lynch (one). Birdies went to Billy Walden and Jerome Martin.
The GAGP Tournament of Champions will be held Nov. 14 at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie.
Dec. 14: Holiday Championship Fore The Love of Game at Circle Stone Country Club
January: New Year Round Up, TBD
Feb. 2: SUPER BOWL SKINS GAME at Circle Stone Country Club
For entry forms, membership package, and additional information contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
