Cairo coach not taking 4-6 Baldwin for granted

CAIRO — Cairo's first-round opponent in the upcoming Class AAAA playoffs is better than what its seeding indicates, according to head coach Steve Devoursney.
His Syrupmakers will host the Baldwin Braves Friday night at West Thomas Stadium. The Braves are 4-6 and are the No. 3 seed out of Region 3. However, Baldwin has won four of its last five games, including a key victory over region champion Burke County just three weeks ago.
“Their record really doesn't reflect how good they are," Devoursney said. /They've played a lot of top 5 teams in higher classifications; Warner Robins is top 5; Veterans, Jones County then Washington County in double-A. Then they had Thomson and Burke and then you count Northside-Warner Robins. They've been playing some really good football teams. Their record really doesn't indicate how good they are and they beat Burke County, which was the region champ out of their region.
“Everybody tells me they're the best team in that region, so it wasn't a good draw for us. They're very athletic, very fast on offense and defense.”
Having the non-region schedule that they faced, the Braves are not likely to feel intimated when they travel down to Cairo Friday night. Jones County, Warner Robins and Veterans were strong programs this year, combining for a 26-4 record.
“They've played better teams than us. For sure, it's going to be a ballgame,” Devoursney said. “Most of the time, if you are a No. 1 or 2 seed in the first round, you feel pretty confident. This one, we're not, probably because they're really not a 3.”
Baldwin's only loss since September was a 36-21 defeat at the hands of region rival Thomson. The Braves' late-season run is similar to last year's squad that advanced to the quarterfinal round after starting the season 0-5.
“They did the same thing last year. They lost all of those games last year and made it to the third round,” Devoursney said.
Cairo is hoping to duplicate last season's postseason run when it advanced to the third round as well. The intensity level was felt in practice this week as the players switched to playoff mode
“Our kids were fired up to get to a different season, I think. We had a productive practice (Monday). They seem like they've got a little more pep in their step,” Devoursney said.
