Buzzing: Hornets ready for June 8 workouts

ADEL – A return to summer workouts on June 8 was almost best-case scenario for Cook football coach Jamie Rodgers. Now that his Hornets have been granted this opportunity, he wants to make the most of it with the start of the season still scheduled for mid-August.
“What I want to get done is, I want our kids, by the time we get to July 6, which looks like is kind of going to be the start date where we can get a football in our hands and actually start doing a few things, when that time comes, I want our kids to be back in shape physically,” Rodgers said. “I want us to be in as good of a condition as we can be in after a three-week span. That's where I want them.”
Following a meeting with the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) last Thursday, May 21, executive director Robin Hines said all member school sports teams could begin summer workouts on June 8. But it comes with a set of strict guidelines that coaches and athletic directors will have to adhere to.
Rodgers said the biggest factor will be time management.
“You could theoretically be there all day, if we tried to fit everything we normally do on a regular summer day. We're not going to do that,” Rodgers said. “Probably the biggest thing is the time to screen kids, take their temperature and ask them the questions that you've got to ask them. It's time management that can get away from you a little bit if you're not on top of things. We think we've got a really good plan.”
Other requirements include hand sanitizer being made plentiful and readily available. Also, there should be at least 15 minutes between groups to allow for disinfecting the facility. Rodgers said safety will be a top priority when his players return.
“We're going to do whatever we've got to do to make sure they're safe. We're going to wipe everything down in between kids. If a kid lays down and does bench press, we're going to wipe the bench down before another kid gets down there. That's just what we're going to do,” Rodgers said. “That's the guideline. That's what they want us to do, and that's what we're going to do.”
