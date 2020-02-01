VALDOSTA –– The Houston County Bears (10-11, 3-5 Region 1-6A) did what no team has been able to do all season –– beat Valdosta at home.
Valdosta appeared to have the game won as senior Allin Floyd banked in a free throw line jumper to put Valdosta ahead 64-62 with a little more than a second to play, forcing a Houston County timeout.
After an official conference, the clock was reset to 3.2 seconds –– just enough time for the Bears to weave a miracle.
Point guard HB Nelson took the ball in the backcourt and navigated through a pair of Wildcats defenders before sinking a 3-pointer on the run as time expired. After a few seconds of uncertainty on if the shot was worth two or three, the officials ruled the shot a 3-pointer as the Bears downed the ‘Cats (20-3, 5-2)) 65-64 on Friday night.
Despite the Bears’ last second heroics, ‘Cats coach Darrell Lockhart felt his team had no business in that situation. All game long, Valdosta struggled to defensive rebound against the Bears –– at times surrendering two, three and even four extra opportunities on several key possessions.
“Any time you give up a bunch of rebounds on their offensive end, it hurts,” Lockhart said. “Even though we were able to come back, we didn’t rebound. It’s not like we don’t work on it. We’re just going to get back there and go tomorrow. ... Rebounding is all effort. You’ve got to want it.”
The ‘Cats trailed by as many as 10 points on Friday. Both teams traded leads the entire fourth quarter, with Valdosta going up by three with under 7 minutes to play on a steal and breakaway layup by senior guard Ricky Brown.
The Bears went up 59-56 on an offensive rebound and putback by Charles Brown with 2:34 to play. Following a layup by Floyd, Nelson hit 1-of-2 at the line to give Houston County a 60-58 lead with 2:13 left.
After two missed free throws by Xavier Jones, the ‘Cats had two chances to score as Dorrien Douglas missed a hard-driving layup and Brown misfired on the putback before the Bears secured the rebound and called for time. Charles Brown drew a fouled on a drive and missed both of his free throws but the Bears were able to retrieve the miss. On the next Valdosta possession, Douglas and Nelson were tangled up in a fight for a loose ball with 50 seconds to play. Though it didn’t appear that Valdosta clearly had possession, a timeout was granted, angering Bears head coach Don Hudson enough to earn a technical foul.
Ricky Brown made both foul shots to tie the game at 60, but the Bears came back down off a Valdosta turnover to score on a layup by Kobe Nelson to give Houston County a 62-60 lead.
Once again, Valdosta hung in the game. Out of a timeout, Brown rebounded a miss by Floyd and drew a foul on the offensive rebound. His two free throws tied the game once more with 8.3 seconds to play, which set up the wild finish.
On the winning possession, often standing and pacing the sidelines, the 6’9” Lockhart –– easily the tallest man in the gym on Friday night –– says he didn’t see whether the Bears’ game-winner was a two-point or three-point basket.
“I didn’t see anything, I just saw it go in,” Lockhart said of the buzzer-beater. “I thought it was a 3, but I looked around and saw the officials weren’t on the court, so then I knew it was a 3.”
However, the decision to give the Bears 3.2 seconds rather than 0.9 didn’t sit well with Lockhart as Floyd’s shot appeared to go through with less than a second left. Despite the possible error, Lockhart would’ve liked to see more ball pressure with the Bears needing to go the length of the court to win the game.
“No, I thought they had less time,” Lockhart said. “But still, we should’ve had somebody on that ball when (Nelson) caught the ball and dribbled up the court. That’s just not the way it’s supposed to be. We can’t leave anybody open. I don’t know what the deal is on that, but I’m going to watch the film and we’re going to talk about it.”
HB Nelson led the Bears with 15 points in the win. Kobe Nelson added 12 points to help the Bears bounce back from a 67-56 loss to Lee County on Tuesday.
Ricky Brown scored a game-high 28 points, nine of which coming in the fourth quarter to keep the ‘Cats close. Floyd finished with 14 points for Valdosta, who saw its four-game winning streak snapped.
Valdosta faces a quick turnaround as it hosts region rival Coffee today at 7:30 p.m. The Trojans snapped Valdosta’s 14-game winning streak back on Jan. 17. A win for Valdosta against Coffee today would tie Valdosta and Lee County atop the Region 1-6A standings at 6-2. A loss would clinch the region championship for Lee County.
“I just want to play tougher man-to-man defense and not let the shooters get a free look at the basket,” Lockhart said of the game plan against Coffee. “If we can do that and rebound, we should be fine...and we have to take better shots, too. We just can’t start jacking 3s and think they’re supposed to go in. We need to attack the basket, play better defense and rebound the ball.”
Valdosta girls 66
Houston Co. 44
The Valdosta High girls picked up their 19th straight victory with a dominant 66-44 win in the opener.
Valdosta led 50-21 at the end of the third quarter, and put the game further out of reach to start the fourth. A run of back-to-back 3s by senior Ja’Mya Johnson, a lay up by Mikeria Carter and a layup from Johnson keyed a 14-5 run that forced the Bears to call timeout with 4:44 to play.
Once Valdosta pulled its starters, the Bears began to close the gap, but never threatened down the stretch.
Johnson led Valdosta with 19 points while Essence Cody had 10 points in the game.
With the win, Valdosta moves to 22-2 on the season and a perfect 7-0 in Region 1-6A. The Lady ‘Cats have not lost a game since Nov. 26 –– a 43-40 loss at Dacula.
The Lady ‘Cats are back in action today against the Coffee Trojans. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
