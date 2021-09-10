Business Trip: No. 5 Blazers hit the road Saturday against Virginia Union

ON THE ROAD
The No. 5 Valdosta State football team makes its first road trip of the season Saturday at Virginia Union at 5 p.m., at Hovey Field in Richmond, Va. The Blazers enter with a 1-0 record, following a 53-7 dismantling of Savannah State, while Virginia Union dropped a 42-28 decision to Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) foe Hampton.
CALLING TONIGHT'S GAME
TALK 92.1 FM will broadcast the Blazer games all season long with Spencer Van Horn and Wade Beale having the call of the games. Fans also can access the broadcast at www.talk921.com. Video streaming of the game will be provided by VUU. All links to live stats and audio/video streaming can be found on the VSU football schedule page at vstateblazers.com.
INSIDE THE SERIES WITH VIRGINIA UNION
This marks the first game between VSU and Virginia Union on the gridiron. The Blazers are making their first trip to the Commonwealth of Virginia for this game, but are 4-0 all-time against current Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) schools. VSU defeated Bowie State 66-16 on Nov. 24, 2018, in the second round of the NCAA postseason and has defeated Winston-Salem State three times, including the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2012.
LAST TIME OUT FOR THE BLAZERS
In one of the most highly anticipated football games in recent memory, the Blazers showed no ill effects of 644 days between games as they dominated Savannah State from start to finish Saturday evening in the season-opener for both teams. VSU scored the first 46 points and won the game 53-7. VSU had back-to-back defensive and special teams touchdowns on fumble returns by senior Mondrell Jefferson in the second quarter in a span of 1:25 minutes of game time for a 27-0 lead. Sophomore kicker Estin Thiele kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired in the first half for a 30-0 lead. VSU capitalized for a 21-0 lead in points off turnovers in the game, converting three fumbles into scores. Additionally, senior Arrington Dulin recorded a safety for a 46-0 lead in the fourth quarter. VSU junior quarterback Ivory Durham had a great first start, going 13 of 18 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns, while senior wide receiver Lio'undre Gallimore had five catches for 112 yards and two scores. Durham also had six carries for 31 yards. Senior linebacker Nick Moss returned after a season-ending injury three games into the 2019 season, recording 11 tackles and one tackle for loss. Jefferson finished with six total tackles and two fumble returns for 21 yards and two touchdowns.
JEFFERSON AND THIELE NAMED GSC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Jefferson and Thiele were honored by the Gulf South Conference for Defensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively. It marked the first weekly honor for both of their careers. Jefferson finished the game with six total tackles and two fumble recoveries with one on special teams after a botched punt and the second a scoop-and-score following a strip sack fumble. Thiele, the new kicker for the Blazers, went 5 for 5 in extra-points and kicked the 50-yarder, while averaging 64.1 yards on eight kickoffs and five touchbacks.
VSU MOVES UP IN AFCA TOP 25
The Blazers moved to fifth in the newest American Football Coaches Association Top 25 after the 53-7 victory over Savannah State last week. VSU remained sixth in the D2Football.com Top 25. This is the 111th week all-time VSU has been in the AFCA Top 5.
GALLIMORE OVER 100
VSU senior wide receiver Lio'undre Gallimore hit the century mark with five catches for 112 yards and two scores in the win over Savannah State. It marked the fifth time he has eclipsed 100 yards receiving in his VSU career. Gallimore also now has back-to-back games of two receiving touchdowns dating back to the NCAA Second Round matchup with West Florida (Nov. 30, 2019). Against Savannah State, Gallimore's first score came on an 8-yard pass from Ivory Durham, while he and Durham connected on a 42-yard catch and run in the third quarter for a 44-0 VSU lead.
GOFF HITS 50 CAREER VICTORIES
VSU third-year head coach Gary Goff hit 50 career coaching victories with the 53-7 win over Savannah State last week. Goff now is 50-50 in his 11th season of coaching. Prior to VSU, he coached nine years at Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio. Goff is 11-1 during his time at VSU.
EIGHT BLAZERS EARN PRESEASON ALL-GSC ACCOLADES; PICKED SECOND IN GSC POLL
The Blazers were picked second in the GSC Preseason Coaches Poll, released in early August. UWF was held a slim margin over VSU with a 47-45 lead in total points and a 5-3 lead in first-place votes. Delta State was selected third in the poll, followed by West Alabama and West Georgia rounded out the top five. Mississippi College was picked sixth, followed by North Greenville and Shorter was eighth. VSU had the second-most selections to the preseason all-conference team with eight. The Blazers had five players named on the offense and three on defense. Junior running back duo Jamar Thompkins and Seth McGill were named to the team, while senior wide receivers Brian Saunds and Lio'undre Gallimore each earned a spot, along with senior offensive lineman Ralph Singleton. On defense, senior defensive lineman Ja'Davien Williams, along with senior linebacker Nick Moss and senior defensive back Cory Roberts each were honored. Saunds also was named return specialist for special teams.
LOOKING AT VIRGINIA UNION
The Panthers went 7-3 in 2019 and return a solid squad this season. VUU opens its home season with the Blazers on Saturday after a 42-28 loss at Football Championship Subdivision foe Hampton last weekend. Against the Pirates, VUU led 14-13 at halftime with two second quarter touchdowns to erase a 13-0 deficit. In the second half, Hampton outscored VUU 29-14 for the victory, including 21-7 in the fourth quarter. Despite the loss, VUU returns standout wide receiver Charles Hall who earned Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Receiver of the Week (CIAA) as he hauled in six catches for 182 yards, including an 83-yard reception from Khalid Morris and a 39-yard catch from Jaden Reavis. The Panthers were picked fifth in the CIAA this season, while Hall, Revis, Desmond Smith and Jefferson Souza earned All-CIAA Preseason honors. Souza was named a First Team D2Football.com Preseason All-America selection. Morris did most of the passing for the Panthers against Hampton, going 15 of 28 for 271 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Reavis made the one completion to Hall for a score. Defensively, Dev'on Grant had ten tackles, while Tovias Parker and Jarret Sumiel each had eight stops. VUU recorded three tackles for loss and had two interceptions in the game. VUU recorded 395 yards of total offense, while Hampton had a blistering 611 yards of offense. The Panthers are receiving votes in the latest AFCA Top 25.
DURHAM UNDER CENTER
Durham, who has played in 25 games for the Blazers and completed 39 of 70 passes for 609 yards, ten touchdown passes and two interceptions for his career. Durham, has 82 rushes for 769 yards and nine rushing touchdowns, while he has two punt returns for 25 yards. Blazer fans won't soon forget Durham, as a freshman in 2018, had an electrifying 53-yard scamper to end of the first half in the Gulf South Conference championship game against West Georgia in the regular season finale. The TD gave VSU a 34-21 lead at intermission as VSU went on for a 47-31 victory and won the program's fourth national championship, 49-47 over Ferris State for a perfect 14-0 record. Durham has worked very hard for the opportunity to be the starter for the Blazers this season.
OVER 1,000-YARD RUSHERS X2
Not every team has one 1,000-yard rusher entering their junior season, let alone two. The Blazers have an outstanding two-headed running attack with Thompkins and McGill. McGill has played in 25 games and rushed 240 times for 1,395 yards and 23 touchdowns for his career as he is a two-time all-conference selection and named to the prestigious GSC All-Decade Team as an all-purpose back in 2020. Not to be outdone, Thompkins has rushed for 2,279 yards on 261 carries and 20 rushing touchdowns for his career in 25 games with 22 starts. He has 27 catches for 237 yards and two scores, while he has returned seven kicks for 207 yards. Thompkins rushed for 1,329 yards in 2018 as a freshman earning GSC Offensive Freshman of the Year honors and honorable mention All-America. His 1,379 yards rushing was good for fourth all-time in VSU history for a single season. He also was named to the GSC All-Decade Team earning honorable mention accolades. Thompkins is eighth in school history in career rushing yards (2,279) and ninth in rushing touchdowns (20).
NO SHUTOUTS
The Blazers lead all of NCAA Division II with 343 consecutive games without being shutout dating back to a 12-0 loss to Central Florida on Sept. 14, 1991. VSU only has been shutout five times in program history. Behind the Blazers is Grand Valley State who hasn't been shutout in 337 games.
A HISTORY OF SUCCESS
The Blazers have had an outstanding 39 years of football since the program began in 1982. The Blazers have the second-highest winning percentage all-time in NCAA Division II with a 305-127-4 record (.701) behind Grand Valley State (406-143-3) with a .738 clip. VSU went 88-27 from 2010-2019 for a .765 average which is good for eighth in NCAA Division II for the decade.
GUYS WHO CAN CATCH
Along with a pair of outstanding running backs, the Blazers have a number of returning veterans at receiver. Saunds returns for a final season as he has played in 34 games with 25 starts. He has 114 receptions for 1,782 yards and 21 touchdown catches. Saunds has 2,354 all-purpose yards with 40 punt returns for 466 yards. He earned D2CCA All-Region honors in 2019 and both Academic All-GSC and Academic All-District. Saunds recorded a school-record 246 yards receiving against Florida Tech (10/19/19). Senior Lio'undre Gallimore returns with 30 games played and 25 starts. He has 87 catches for 1,685 yards and has hauled in 16 touchdowns. He was named first team all-conference in 2018 and second team all-league in 2019. Gallimore has five games over 100 receiving yards and a career-high 194 yards against Delta State in 2018. McGill finished third on the team in 2019 in receptions with 24 and Thompkins was fifth with 21 receptions.
WHAT'S RETURNING
The Blazers return over 68 percent of its rushing attack from 2019 with 1,957 yards returning of 2,862, while the team returns 74 percent of its rushing touchdowns (26 of 35) and 70 percent of rushing attempts (295 of 421). VSU also returns above 50 percent in the receiving game with 69 percent of receptions (160 of 232), 74 percent of receiving yards (2,133 of 2,881) and 55 percent of points scored (234 of 428). The team returns 38.4 percent of its total offense from 2019 (2,211 of 5,743), but 72 percent of all-purpose yards (4,875 of 6,784). With COVID and not playing last season, the defensive side was hit harder with just 36.6 percent of total tackles returning (267 of 702), 44.6 percent in tackles for loss (29 of 65) and 48.3 percent of sacks (14 of 29) return.
A VICTORY OVER VIRGINIA UNION WOULD...
Give VSU a 2-0 record for the season and mark the third-straight season the Blazers begin a season 2-0
Give VSU a 1-0 record against VUU as it marks the first time VSU has played in the Commonwealth of Virginia
Give VSU a 5-0 record all-time against current members of the CIAA as VSU is 3-0 against Winston-Salem State and 1-0 against Bowie State
Be the 306th victory all-time in program history (305-127-4)
Be the 140th road/neutral victory in program history
Give head coach Gary Goff his 12th victory at VSU (11-1)
Give VSU a 4-2 record all-time on Sept. 11 and be the fourth-straight win on this date
FLOSPORTS
The Gulf South Conference signed a league-wide, four-year agreement with FloSports to broadcast all GSC football games beginning this fall. Because Saturday's game at Virginia Union is a non-conference road game at a non-FloSports school, the game will not be broadcast on FloSports. However, the rest of the games this season will be on FloSports. With this new GSC package, all VSU football home and all GSC contests livestream broadcasts will be available exclusively through FloSports. Fans can purchase a monthly membership for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $150 ($12.50/month). The yearly membership is a saving of nearly $90. Subscribe to FloSports at www.flosports.tv/gulfsouth. The membership will include:
Access to livestream broadcasts of ALL GSC football playing institutions
Access to FloSports' weekly GSC Football studio show
Access to FloSports produced features on GSC student-athletes
Access to GSC championship tournament game broadcasts
Access to other FloSports broadcasts
NEW FACES ON THE SIDELINES
Blazer head football coach Gary Goff welcomed a number of new coaches this season as former Blazer Thomas Reese joined the team as an assistant coach for running backs and special teams. Reese came to VSU from Mars Hill College and also coached at Valdosta High School and for the Blazers for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. A pair of new coordinators are in their first season in
Titletown as Jason Semore is the defensive coordinator. Semore came to VSU from Georgia Tech after two years there. He also had stops at Temple and Montana, along with Colorado School of Mines, Oklahoma State and two years at Tulsa as an outside linebackers coach. Phillip Ely is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Ely came to VSU from Western Carolina as quarterback coach. Prior to that, Ely served under Goff at Tiffin and worked at Iowa State as a graduate assistant. Ely was a standout quarterback at Toledo after beginning his playing career at Alabama and backup to A.J. McCarron for two seasons. Graduate assistants Dwight Jackson, Genard Sims and former Blazer standout offensive lineman Jeremy King also are in their first year on staff.
TOUGH ON "D"
The Blazers return a number of key players defensively for 2021, including Roberts who led the team with 61 total tackles. He had a team-high four interceptions for the season and two tackles for loss. Senior Mondrell Jefferson also returns with 55 tackles and three TFLs. Williams finished with 24 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks returns, along with senior Arrington Dulin who tallied 23 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior Nick Moss returns after a injury sidelined him for all but three games in 2019. Junior Jameon Gaskin also returns to the defensive side of the ball as he recorded 19 tackles in 2019 after a standout freshman campaign in 2018.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Following the game at Virginia Union, the Blazers return home to host Albany State on Sat., Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. After a bye week (Sept. 25), VSU opens the month of October and Gulf South Conference pay with two home dates versus Shorter (Oct. 2) and the Pink Out Game Oct. 9 versus Delta State.
