Burnout: No. 5 Blazers drop weekend series against Flames

VALDOSTA –– The Lee Flames (4-1 Gulf South Conference) took the fire from the No. 5-ranked Valdosta State Blazers (6-2 GSC), serving them consecutive losses in a weekend sweep.
Valdosta State faced Lee on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday, trying to avoid another home loss after dropping Friday’s contest 82-70.
With under a minute remaining and trailing by two points, VSU got the ball to Burke Putnam, who was isolated on the right side of the court.
Putnam breezed past his defender and attempted a heavily contested layup.
The ball hung on the rim for a second before falling into the arms of Quay Kennedy, who was immediately fouled and sank two free throws to push Lee’s advantage. After more free throws and a last second three pointer by Putnam, Lee won 77-74.
“I thought we played a good game,” VSU head coach Mike Helfer said after the game. “All credit to Lee. I think they’re very well structured. I think they’re an experienced team. They make critical baskets and critical free throws at critical times. I think they’re an NCAA tournament type of team and I think we saw that for the first time this year. Hopefully we can get better as we move forward.”
Another opportunity for VSU to take a late lead came with just over a minute left in the second half.
The Blazers found a cutting Maurice Gordon who slipped past his defender and rose up for what appeared to be an open dunk.
But Kennedy rotated and met Gordon at the rim, blocking him and keeping the Flames lead intact.
Lee’s size gave the Blazers problems in both contests. On Friday, Helfer noted that the Blazers weren’t ready for the Flames’ athleticism in the first game but on Saturday VSU went toe-to-toe with them.
They outrebounded the Flames 37-31 and had 46 points in the paint to Lee’s 24, but they could never pull away.
Lee finished the night shooting 53.5 percent from the field, 47.6 percent from beyond the arc and 77.8 percent from the free throw line.
VSU shot 44.8 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from beyond the arc and 53.3 percent from the free throw line.
The Blazers took consecutive losses but there are bright spots from the matchup.
VSU had 32 bench points on Saturday, getting a big push on the second day of consecutive games.
It’s also still relatively early in the season so lineups are very interchangeable. The team has an influx of new players, so the coaching staff still has to work out what players are ideal for certain matchups and situations.
With the season being delayed because of the pandemic, VSU is navigating on the fly.
“I think we’re going to get better and better and better as the year goes on,” Helfer said on Saturday. “This is only like Game 8 for us. In a normal season, this would be about a third of the way through (the regular season). I think we’ll get better as we go. I think our guys will learn. We’ve got great players, we play super hard and I’d expect them to come out and be willing to learn and willing to do what we need to do to win our next game.”
UP NEXT
Lee: Hosts Shorter on Tuesday.
Valdosta State: The Blazers will face Shorter in Rome, GA in consecutive games on Friday and Saturday.
