Bulldogs' region hopes rest on road trip

THOMASVILLE — With one Region 1-AA behemoth behind them, the Thomasville Bulldogs eye another strong contender to the region crown when they hit the road Friday night.
Thomasville looks to win its second straight in region play with a win at the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane (6-1). An undefeated 2-0 start in region play would give both teams a leg up halfway through their region slates.
“Both of us are thinking the same thing that you're in the driver's seat (with a win Friday). Anytime you can control your own destiny, that's great,” Thomasville coach Zach Grage said. “Every game right now is for the region championship. If we do what we're supposed to do, then we feel confident about hosting playoff games for our fans and accomplishing the goals we had set out in the preseason.
“It's a big one and you can't take away anything from the games after that with Berrien and Early but the most important game is this one on Friday at Fitzgerald.”
If the Bulldogs are about to play their most important game of the season, they'll be doing it with the most confidence they've had all season. The Bulldogs defeated the Brooks County Trojans last week 31-20, overcoming a 13-3 deficit in the process. Thomasville held Brooks County to one first down and 57 yards of offense in the second half.
“(The confidence is) immeasurable. It's one of those where you're proud as a coach that your kids were able to buy in,” Grage said. “I take a lot from coach (Rush) Propst as far as he would always talk about what happens almost every year. Going to the semifinals, all he talked about was getting to the tournament. We'd be a (No.) 3 or 4 seed and have to go on the road every week. Finally, he was like, 'Look, these trips to Atlanta are killing us, we need to win the region.'
“That's all we've talked about this year. We thought we screwed it up last year talking about a state title. This year we're talking about a region championship.”
