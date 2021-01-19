LAKELAND –– There was not an "Overtime, Part 2" between the Lanier County Bulldogs and the Clinch County Panthers on Saturday’s basketball matchup.
But the game did go down to wire as the Bulldogs won 74-70 to extend their winning streak to 11 and raising their Region 2A record to 8-0.
The Panthers record dropped to 3-6 and 2-4 in the region.
Before the game began, EJ Brown was acknowledged for crossing the 1,000-point mark in his three years, joining the club with class of 2019’s TyQuan Baker, who currently plays at Gordon State College and class of 2018’s Jay Foster.
The teams matched up well to begin with as the Bulldogs led 15-12 before the first stoppage of play happened when the Panthers called a timeout.
Behind EJ Brown, the Panthers went into the second quarter up 19-12.
The second quarter is when they broke the game open, gaining a 10-point lead after Jaquan Pope scored at the basket.
Cason Register checked in and scored on an and-one for the Bulldogs to get a 25-14 edge along with going down on defense to take a charge,
To celebrate his milestone night, Brown went baseline for a right-handed slam a possession before Register would get another scoring by knocking down a three from the right elbow for the Bulldogs to take a 33-20 lead before heading into the locker room leading 40-24.
But the Panthers emerged from the halftime break with a comeback on their minds.
They would be down 44-30 before head coach Joel Stites called timeout with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Before the third would end, the Panthers would shave their deficit to single digits after Jeremiah Williams scored two consecutive baskets to set the score at 46-40 with 1:47 left.
EJ Brown would break the Bulldogs’ cold spell on an and-one basket to head into the final eight leading 52-43.
“We tend to get excited and proud of ourselves when we built that lead,” Stites said. “I told the guys at halftime that the game would still probably go down to the wire.”
The Panthers would not go away with Williams leading the way –– taking the ball to the basket and making a 3 over Jaquan Pope before saying a few words to the Lanier forward as they ran down the court.
Pope responded on his next defensive possession, saving a score from Clinch’s JaShaun Raymond that would have brought the Panthers within one by blocking his layup off the backboard.
Pope then had a déjà vu moment with Brown as they connected for an alley-oop with Pope on the receiving end with the exclamation point to get a 68-63 lead with 1:29 left in the game.
As the game came down to one possession with Lanier leading 72-70 with 8 seconds left, Xavier Ryan stole the ball from Clinch before laying the ball up on a fast break to preserve their undefeated region record.
“Williams is a great shooter, and we knew that as he hit shots down the stretch, but we collected ourselves and got enough stops to win the ballgame,” Stites said after the victory. “Xavier Ryan made a fantastic defensive play and made the layup to finish the game. It’s a rivalry game and we played for 32 minutes and won.”
The Bulldogs will take the court on Martin Luther King Jr. day when they travel to Charlton County to put their winning streak on the line.
“That’s a good program over there,” Stites said about their next opponent. “We’re just going to go there and try to win a ball game.”
UPDATE: Lanier County defeated Charlton County 56-52 on Monday, extending their winning streak to 12 games.
Clinch Co. girls 51
Lanier Co. 36
A multitude of giveaways would ultimately give the Clinch County Lady Panthers an easy Region 2A victory over the Lady Dawgs of Clinch County, prevailing 51-36.
The Lady Dawgs would drop to 8-7 (4-4) while the Lady Panthers raised their record to 8-1 (5-0) while staying on top of the region.
Points were not easy to come by in the first quarter as no team scored until Zyhia Johnson scored two straight baskets after 4 minutes of play with the first being scored off a cross court pass by Keke Smalls to take a 4-0 lead for the Lady Panthers.
Smalls made up for her mistake by cashing in on the first points for the Lady Dawgs on a three-pointer followed by a lead taking midrange score by Tynasa Sirmans to get a 5-4 lead.
But in the final two minutes of the first quarter, the Lady Panthers would go on a 10-3 run as turnovers rained down on the Lady Dawgs, causing them to head into the second quarter down 14-7.
The Lady Panthers completely took over the game in the second quarter, outscoring Lanier 15-5.
They forced turnovers by stealing passes and causing loose balls.
To cap off the first half, McCrae drained a three while falling to the ground as the buzzer sounded to gain a 29-12 lead at the half for the Lady Panthers.
“We had a lot of turnovers but we’re getting better,” Lady Dawgs Head Coach Sandy Turner said. “The team is coming together and there’s no magic potion for it to happen overnight.”
The second half was more of the same for the Lady Panthers as they took a 20-point lead after Johnson scored on an and-one heading into the final quarter with the Lady Dawgs down 40-20.
The Lady Panthers crossed the 50-point mark with 2 minutes left in the game.
“I saw a lot of effort,” Turner said after the game. “They didn’t quit and I’m proud of them. We’re trying to build a culture of winning in girls’ basketball and as long as God puts breath in my body, I’ll see it through.”
The next time the Lady Dawgs take the court, they'll head to Turner County Jan. 22 for a Region 2-A game.
