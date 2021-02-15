QUITMAN –– The No. 2 Lanier County Bulldogs vs. No. 3 Turner County Rebels game went just like their January 22 matchup: A lot of trash talk, testiness and a comeback win by the Rebels.
The only difference was that this time it took an extra quarter and that the stakes were higher with this matchup being for a berth in the Region 2-A Championship as the Rebels prevailed 70-62 on Saturday.
Rashod Brockington and Trent Thompson scored the first two buckets of the game for their respective teams with both knocking down threes.
The Rebels took the lead from there until E.J. Brown tied the game at 10 with two free throws.
Once the Bulldogs took a 16-14 lead after Brown tipped in a miss by Jaquan Pope, they never gave it up until late in the game.
After a quarter of action, the Bulldogs were up 21-15 after Brown and Pope scored five unanswered for their team.
The Bulldogs’ lead was extended after one, holding a 30-22 lead with 2 minutes left.
Bulldogs head coach Joel Stites gave his young players minutes early in the game to give his starters a break and to combat the tired legs from the season.
He brought in freshman Marcus McGriff and juniors Kahmarian Wade and Dacorian Pope.
Dacorian Pope was the man responsible for the Bulldogs' 34-24 lead at halftime, connected on a mid-range jump shot before time expired.
Halfway through the third quarter, the Bulldogs led 43-32 and went ahead by as many as 12 points behind the scoring of Jaquan Pope.
But the Rebels got themselves back in the game before the end of the third quarter, heading into fourth quarter.
With a little under 7 minutes left, Thompson got his team within one for a moment until Brown scored on a post fadeaway and-one to get his team back up by four.
Demarrion Wilson got the Rebels within one again but it was like déjà vu as Jaquan Pope converted an and-one to get the Bulldogs up 54-50.
But the Rebels did not bluff the next time they went for the lead with Keonvay Clark taking a 62-61 lead for them with 52 seconds in the game.
Brown tried to get the lead back on the floor but was fouled and split his free throws, tying the game at 62.
The game went to overtime after Brockington stole Turner’s inbound pass with 4 seconds left before being knocked to the ground leading Wilson to miss a floater as time ran out.
The Bulldogs went cold in the extra period, amounting no points.
Once Wilson took a 64-62 lead for Turner, they never looked back and would secure their ticket to the Region 2-1A championship at Irwin County High School on Feb. 19.
“We missed a lot of 50-50 balls and missed a couple shots at the rim,” Stites said after the game. “That hurt us.”
The Bulldogs will play in the Consolation game at Irwin County High School on Feb. 18.
“All is not lost,” Stites said. “We still got everything to play for. We’re still in the playoffs and going to try to get that third seed.”
The Bulldogs are now 14-6 (11-4) on the season.
