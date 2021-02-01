LAKELAND –– This Lanier County Bulldogs-Brooks County Trojans matchup went much like their first meeting.
The Trojans took an early lead before it dwindled late on their way to a 77-65 Region 2A loss.
The Bulldogs moved to 14-4 (11-2) while the Trojans fell to 6-11 (5-5).
Brooks jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead with 6:29 left in the first quarter before Bulldogs head coach Joel Stites burned his first timeout.
The Bulldogs scored out of the timeout but would still go into the second quarter trailing 22-13 as the Trojans followed the lead of J’Shawn Baker in the paint.
To begin the second quarter, Exzavion Chappell gave the Trojans a double-digit lead over the Bulldogs with a 3-pointer, taking a 25-13 lead in less than a minute of action.
But Lanier’s Jaquan Pope finally shaved the lead down to single digits after still trailing by double-digits for three minutes.
E.J. Brown followed up Pope with a 3-pointer to cut the Bulldogs’ deficit 27-21 with 3:35 left.
The spurt did not cool off the Trojans though as they went into halftime up 31-22.
“We went into halftime calm,” Stites said. “There was no hollering or yelling. We just went back to work and figured out the right kind of defense to throw at them.”
The Trojans came out in the second half and scored three straight baskets including a contact layup by Ja’karius Jenkins to take a 37-24 lead with a little over a minute elapsed in the third quarter.
Trailing by 13, the Bulldogs made a run good enough to give them some much-needed momentum.
First, Ethan North buried a 3 to get the Bulldogs’ deficit to 39-30.
Then, Brown hit another 3 to make it 41-36.
As time expired in the third quarter, Dontavius Howard laid the ball in at the buzzer to head into the fourth quarter with the Trojans leading 49-44.
In the final quarter, the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run led by Brown, Pope and North; taking their first lead of the game after a three by North which would make the score 52-49.
“Quan Pope played magnificently down the stretch and E.J. did a good job as well,” Stites said.
The Bulldogs never looked back after Brown jammed home a dunk to take the lead with 3:37 left –– securing a victory on Senior Night.
“It’s been a tough week, but we hung in there,” Stites said. “It’s all about focus and we showed some resiliency and toughness tonight. We played some good defense down the stretch. It is fun to put all our seniors on the court and win our last game of the season at home. These guys have been at Lanier County for the last four years. We got some scholarly kids that will go off to college or the military and we are proud of them. It’s about making men for life to be good family men and leaders.”
The Bulldogs face Irwin County Wednesday, Feb. 3 in their final Region 2-A regular season game at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re playing for the region title if we go in there and win to even up with them,” Stites said.
Lady Dawgs hits stride, wins fourth straight
The Lanier County Lady Dawgs (12-8, 8-5) pushed their winning streak to four with a 56-44 win over Region 2-A rival Brooks County on Friday.
Tynasja Sirmans scored the first points in the game for the Lady Dawgs with 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Soon after, Tamia Hadley matched Sirmans’ 3 with one of her own for the Lady Trojans.
Trailing for the first six minutes, the Trojans took a 10-9 lead with another 3 from Hadley with 1:49 left in the first quarter before going into the first break in action with a 12-11 advantage over the Lady Dawgs.
On the first possession of the second quarter, the Lady Dawgs grabbed the lead after Nyziyah Sirmans scored at the basket for a 13-12 lead with seven minutes to go.
Then Lanier took the lead back 18-15 on a 3 from Nanda Gloster.
Before the half ended, Tynasja Sirmans scored five points in the final minute to protect the lead at halftime, heading into the locker room leading 25-23.
The Lady Trojans once again took the lead coming out in the third quarter with Hadley making yet 3 to grab a 28-27 advantage with 6 minutes left.
They held the lead briefly until Nyziyah Sirmans tied the game at 30 before Aniyah Bradfield took the lead from the free throw line.
Hadley immediately tied the ball game at 32 afterwards, but that also did not last as Lanier led 40-36 going into the third quarter behind Tynasja Sirmans.
The Lady Dawgs only allowed eight total points from the Lady Trojans in the final quarter, running away with the game.
Tynasja Sirmans made a corner 3 before Gloster scored an and-one on the fast break to nab a 52-41 lead for the Lady Dawgs on their way to their fourth straight win to celebrate their three seniors on Senior Night.
“We haven’t been doing a whole lot different,” Lady Dawgs head coach Sandy Turner said. “We’ve just been sticking to what we do and becoming a little bit better every day. This was possibly the last home game for the seniors, and we wanted to play extremely hard for them to send them out the right way.”
The Lady Dawgs take the court again Wednesday, Feb. 3 against the Irwin County Indians in a Region 2-A game in Ocilla at 6 p.m.
