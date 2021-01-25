LAKELAND –– The Lanier County Bulldogs returned from their last second loss at Turner County on Friday with their 71-56 win over the Charlton County Indians on Saturday.
This win would be the Bulldogs’ second victory over Region 2A rival Indians within five days, raising their record to 13-3 (10-1).
A three-pointer by Rashod Brockington would take a 12-5 lead for the Bulldogs, leading the Indians to burn their first timeout of the game.
Two straight clean ups by Jaquan Pope from E.J. Brown misses would get the double-digit 18-5 advantage over the Indians.
Shortly before the first quarter concluded, Brown would drive his way into an and-one basket where the Bulldogs would eventually lead 26-7 heading into the second quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same.
Bulldogs head coach Joel Stites used his first timeout midway through the second quarter while his team led 32-15.
The Bulldogs went into halftime with a 20-point advantage after another Brockington three, this time coming off an Ethan North assist.
The Indians tried to chip away at their deficit in the second half, following the lead of J. Pollack while they trailed 56-41 going into the fourth quarter.
Irwin eventually shaved the lead down to single digits with 1:16 left after T. Alderman scored on an and-one for the Indians, but it was too little too late as the free throw game did not allow the Indians back in contention as they fell to the region-leading Bulldogs.
“It’s nice to bounce back and we’re trying to start a new streak,” Stites said. “We made foul shots and our defense is improving. I really liked our response. Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. We got punched by Turner and came in with a better plan tonight. I was up until three in the morning last night working on film and breakdown on how to finish games.”
Lanier Co. girls 43
Charlton Co. 40
The Lanier County Lady Dawgs would go 2-0 in Region 2A for the weekend after their clutch 43-40 win over the Charlton County Maidens.
They claimed victories over two teams in the top four in the region over the weekend in Turner County and Charlton County, seeing their record jump to 10-8 (6-5).
MaKaylah Gerard scored the first points of the game and for the Maidens to take early 4-0 lead.
Aniya Bradfield got the Lady Dawgs on the scoreboard after getting fouled and making both free throws.
Being stuck with two points for the most of the first quarter, Nanda Gloster banked a three-pointer for the Lady Dawgs near the end of the first quarter to head into the first break in action down 9-5.
With a minute and half off the clock in the second, Gloster drilled another three to bring her team within one point.
But the Maidens made the lead bigger shortly afterwards, getting most of their points from a trio of players.
Gerard and Nyla Nixon would make back-to-back three pointers for the Maidens before T. Wiggs would make the final basket of the half to head into the break leading 24-16.
The Lady Dawgs came into the half chipping away at the lead.
T. Charles brought them within two points with 3 minutes left in the third quarter after she made a three from the right wing.
They still went down by three after Bradfield got an offensive rebound and beat the buzzer to make the score 29-26 going into the final period.
The chase for the lead continued in the fourth quarter.
After another score by Bradfield, Tynasa Sirmans finally got the first lead of the night for the Lady Dawgs on a second chance opportunity, making the score 32-31 with a little under five minutes left.
The lead swung back to the Maidens’ way after Leslie Carlisle scored but Nyziyah Sirmans took it back for the Lady Dawgs.
As the Maidens led 36-34 following a bucket from Gerard with 3:26 left in the game, that would be the last time they held a lead in the game.
Tynasa took the lead back once and for all after she rebounded a miss by Jada Camon with 1:03 left.
The next time the Lady Dawgs got the ball was when Tynasa scored on the break to take a 43-40 lead.
“I asked them if they wanted to win and they said yes,” Lady Dawgs head coach Sandy Turner said. “They played hard. A lot of these ladies are very young, and I see them growing up before our eyes. They’re giving everything I ask of them in practice and the weight room.”
In their final hope, the Maidens had two opportunities to make threes, but none connected for them.
“The ladies continue to work hard,” Turner said after taking a sigh of relief. “I know their legs are a little tired after back-to-back games but there is no excuses; only results. We don’t do that. We’re trying to change the culture in Lanier County for Lady Dawgs basketball and we’re getting one win at a time.”
UP NEXT
The Lady Dawgs' next game will be at home Jan. 27 against Irwin County at 6 p.m., followed by the Lanier boys taking on Irwin at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.