VALDOSTA –– No. 1 Valdosta State (2-0) is set to open conference play against the No. 20 team in the nation, West Alabama (2-0).
The Blazers are coming off their 17th consecutive win after a 48-21 victory over Ohio Dominican. The win showcased the offensive and defensive prowess that VSU can have, but also displayed lapses in discipline.
The Blazers were flagged 12 times for 98 yards in the home contest –– a glaring blemish in their early season.
“You want to see improvements each week,” head coach Gary Goff said. “If you get that done, you’ve got a chance to be special. Trust me, we’ve had two big wins and we are all very thankful and excited for that. But we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us and a lot of things we must improve on.”
In the first two games, the Blazers' offense showed its ability to control the tempo while the defense set the tone. VSU has outscored opponents 86-24 in its first two contests, but have also out-flagged them, logging 19 penalties already in the season.
“I am very happy of how we’ve been executing on both sides,” Goff said. “I’m very happy of how explosive we’ve been, very happy of how our defense might’ve bent some but not broken. I’m very happy about how we’ve protected the ball overall. But the penalties is a thing we’ve been talking about a lot this week. This will be a back-and-forth game … so we can’t give our opponent any edge right there or give them some momentum.”
Going into conference play the Blazers will have an advantage with the Harlon Hill runner-up, quarterback Rogan Wells, in the backfield. During the Blazers' undefeated start, Wells has completed 38-of-48 pass attempts for 435 yards and three touchdowns.
Last year against the Tigers, Wells completed 24-of-37 passes for 341 yards and five touchdowns and only played one drive in the fourth quarter. The game resulted in a 58-24 victory over the No. 8 ranked team in the nation.
“They’ve got a lot of returners on defense, so they’re going to be really good,” Wells said. “Just hopefully at home we’ll have a little advantage. Just come out 100 percent, a lot of energy and just execute.”
The Blazers and Tigers will face off at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The game will also be broadcasted across the state via the College Football Down South package.
