VALDOSTA –– For the second straight night, the Lanier County Bulldogs (0-2) looked poised to pull an upset against a perennial powerhouse.
In the end, the Tift County Blue Devils (1-1) had more things go their way in an 82-71 victory in the Charles Cooper Invitational Tuesday night.
EJ Brown scored 20 of his game-high 36 points in the first half, but an overturned call created controversy early in the fourth quarter. Brown rose up for a 3-point shot in front of the Lanier County bench and appeared to draw a foul on the shot before he could land. A foul was called, but ruled not in the act of shooting –– sending Lanier coach Joel Stites into disbelief.
The missed call, combined with a few others that did not go the Bulldogs' way, gave Tift the opening it needed. Missed shots and turnovers from the Bulldogs fed the Blue Devils in transition and a trio of rim-rocking dunks by Jatarion Warren proved to be the difference as the Blue Devils pulled away late.
"Everything changed on some really tough calls," Stites said. "I thought our effort was really good. We've still got some guys that are out of position. We'll just coach that up. I'd love to sit here and tell you I'm grateful for playing and all that, but I'm pretty ticked off. I thought we were the better team today. I thought we should've won. ... I've got to teach my guys, we've got to be 15 points better on the road and that's how we've got to look at it."
A dunk by Warren put Tift ahead 70-66 midway through the fourth quarter. A tough floater along the left baseline by Jyamier Beckhom and a layup by Warren pushed the Tift lead to 77-68 late in regulation.
As the Bulldogs tried to dig out a loose ball in the backcourt, the Blue Devils came out of the scrum with the ball and got it to Warren to push the lead back to double-digits. A 3-pointer by the Bulldogs' Quan Pope made it a 79-71 game with 1:06 remaining, but the Bulldogs would get no closer the rest of the way.
Out of halftime, the Bulldogs used a 10-0 run and a pair of Brown free throws to take a one-point lead with 1:24 left in the third quarter. The Blue Devils closed the quarter with a 6-2 spurt to head into the fourth quarter with a 58-55 lead.
Despite being a bit undersized against the Blue Devils, the Bulldogs found an unexpected equalizer in the form of a tightly packed 2-3 zone.
The zone seemed to confuse the Blue Devils, who had their issues getting the ball into gaps and scoring against it. Trailing by double-digits in the first half, the zone fueled a 10-0 run that pulled Lanier to a 40-33 halftime deficit.
Stites felt his team struggled in its man-to-man defense but found success with the zone by holding Tift to one shot possessions and attacking off their stops.
"We weren't planning on hitting zone that early," Stites said. "We were going to come out and do it second half, but we had guys out of position so bad on our man sets –– guys that are learning, guys that are brand new, guys that have hardly practiced. So, we went to zone. We still were out of position a few times, but I really think a lot of it was effort. We one-and-done them on the boards. They were a little bit bigger than us, but when we hit the boards and got aggressive, it paid off in spurts.
"I thought we had another four or five opportunities where we were the more aggressive team –– had a great play at the basket, hit a 3, had a bucket and and-one that went the other way. I think we had 15 points swing the other way, but … you make your own luck. We're going to keep working hard and eventually, we're going to get those calls by just trying to stay on top of it and being the aggressor."
After scoring 30 points in the team's opener against Thomasville Monday, Brown solidified himself as the Bulldogs' go-to guy with a near 40-point outing 24 hours later.
Though Brown has borne the bulk of the scoring load, Stites touts his willingness to defend and improve in all aspects as paramount to the Bulldogs' region title aspirations.
"EJ Brown is a great basketball player, and he can be even better," Stites said. "EJ's learned how to play defense, and that's what I love about that young man. He's learned how to play defense, he's coachable, he's working harder than he's ever worked before and the fans are seeing the fruit. He's gone for 30 and 36 –– he should've had 39 (laughs). We love his effort on both ends of the court, because that will translate in region and that's what we're trying to win."
Though they left the Charles Cooper Invitational winless, the Bulldogs showed well against Thomasville and Tift. They were down by just six points at halftime against Thomasville before a 26-point third quarter sank their upset bid, then had Tift on the ropes before losing steam late.
"We're upset," Stites said of the losses. "My guys are ticked off. They're mad. They're a little spoiled –– they're used to winning –– but they're also not used to all these power rankings and going to play a 7A powerhouse in Tift and a Thomasville team. Those are two good teams. Basketball's not an undefeated sport. This year, without power rankings, we're playing to win region. That's everything right now and these kinds of games can make us better and if we can get that in our heads and improve on these kinds of games, then that's exactly what we will do."
UP NEXT
Tift County visits reigning Region 1-6A champion Valdosta Dec. 4.
Lanier County hosts Berrien today at 4 p.m.
