VALDOSTA – Wednesday was early signing day for many athletes around south Georgia.
The Lowndes High Vikings had four players sign Division I scholarships in the LHS cafeteria Wednesday afternoon.
Four-star quarterback Jacurri Brown stayed firm in his commitment, signing a letter of intent with the University of Miami. Brown, one of the biggest names in the state, signing with the Hurricanes comes on the same day that the No. 1 prospect in Georgia – Collins Hill corner back Travis Hunter – shockingly de-committed from Florida State to sign with Jackson State University earlier Wednesday.
Brown, the Region 1-7A Player of the Year, threw for 2,165 yards with 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions as a senior. Brown also rushed for 882 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
Brown finishes his career as the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and passing yards.
Vikings senior safety Josh Pickett signed with Mercer University.
Pickett led the Vikings in tackles with 64 and recorded 4.5 tackles for loss. The 6-foot, 175-pound safety also had two interceptions, including a pick-six this season.
Vikings senior linebacker DeAunte Hunter will play his college ball at the University of South Florida.
The 6-foot-4 Hunter is a three-star recruit that recorded 43 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss this season. Hunter also had two interceptions and 1.5 sacks on the year.
Senior defensive lineman Ezekiel Duncan will be heading west to play at the next level.
The 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman signed with Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz. Wednesday afternoon.
Duncan had 21 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 11 games for the Vikings.
The four players signing on Wednesday were the first signings for the team as several other players will likely sign during National Signing Day in February.
This past season, the Vikings went 10-3 and won the Region 1-7A championship under second-year head coach Jamey DuBose. The Vikings advanced to the Class 7A quarterfinals before losing to Travis Hunter and eventual state champion Collins Hill. Following another successful season for the Vikings, DuBose was named Region 1-7A Coach of the Year.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.