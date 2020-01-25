VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta High boys basketball team picked up a key region victory with a 95-52 blowout of Northside on Friday night.
Senior guard Ricky Brown erupted for a game-high 34 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists as the Wildcats improved to 4-1 in Region 1-6A. Allin Floyd added 13 points, six assists and three rebounds while Xavier Jones had a solid game in the middle for Valdosta –– narrowly missing a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
Leading 40-29 at halftime, the 'Cats put the pedal to metal in the third –– opening up a 64-39 lead on a 3-pointer by Brown late in the quarter.
Brown wasn't done as he connected on consecutive triples in the fourth followed by a layup to put Valdosta ahead 81-47 with 3:44 left in the game.
The 95 points were a season-high for the 'Cats. Friday's win was Valdosta's third straight and the team's 17th in the last 18 games.
Valdosta girls 81
Northside 51
Senior guard Ja'Mya Johnson had 19 points to lead Valdosta (20-2, 5-0 Region 1-6A) to a blowout of Northside (13-7, 2-4) 81-51 in the opener –– the team's 17th straight victory.
The Lady 'Cats dominated from the opening tip, building a 53-28 lead by halftime. Valdosta opened the third quarter on a 12-3 run bookended by 3-pointers from Johnson –– the second gave Valdosta a 65-31 lead and forced a Northside timeout with 4:45 left in the quarter.
Johnson scored again out of the timeout and keyed another big scoring run for the Lady 'Cats, this time a 12-7 spurt that sent them into the fourth quarter up 77-38.
Amiya Allen scored 15 points for Valdosta, while Essence Cody added 11 and Tamara Ellis chipped in with 10 in the win.
UP NEXT
Valdosta hosts Lee County today in a region clash. The girls tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys begin at 7:30 p.m.
