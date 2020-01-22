DASHER –– A fourth quarter buzzer-beater by Buster Galindo put Georgia Christian over the Citizens Christian Patriots 47-44 on Tuesday night –– securing a region sweep.
The Generals were playing from behind for most of the game until they found themselves even with the Patriots in the fourth quarter.
Neither side took a clear advantage and the Generals had the ball with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation.
They inbounded the ball to Galindo, who made a pass to a teammate that was nearly stolen by an opponent. After gathering the ball, it was passed back to Galindo who fired from beyond the arc.
It found the bottom of the net as time expired and the Generals won their second game at the buzzer this season.
“It was the defense,” head coach Mike Johnson said after the game. “In the first half, our defense was so stagnant. We were standing and letting them bring it to us. Second half, that was the goal –– just to bring the defensive intensity. We challenged them there. In the fourth quarter, we really got after them. Playing defense, boxing out, two of our guys were playing with four fouls and we were able to play smart. We had a freshman, Seth Copeland, come in and he changed the dynamics. He gave a spark, added a little speed and just picked up the defensive intensity for us.”
The Generals traded baskets with the Patriots throughout the game but got stops when needed and secured a win on their home court.
“Our region is so tight,” Johnson said about the team’s confidence going forward. “There’s one that has separated themselves. With everybody else in the region, you saw it tonight, they could’ve won by three or we could’ve won by three. A shot goes here or there. The other couple of teams in our region are that same type of way. So every game—with the exception of one—is a real close battle. We’ve had some heartbreakers that we lost, but I think we learned from it. It’s not a new situation for it to be a tied ball game with 10 seconds on the clock. They’re learning from it, they’re growing from it and I’m proud of them.”
Lady Generals 51
Patriots 43
The Lady Generals won 51-43 over the Patriots after leading for most of the contest. They battled back and forth in the early parts of the game, with no team taking a clear advantage over the other.
Then in the second quarter the Lady Generals attempted to change their playing style from their typical sets.
The result was about a 10-point swing for the Patriots.
They quickly changed back to their normal flow and the scoreboard switched over with them.
“We’ve been working on some things in practice this week and tried something new,” head coach Drew Copeland said after the game. “They went on a quick run. I didn’t like what we were doing so we went back to what we’re used to and the energy came back up.”
The Lady Generals were able to retake the lead and hold of a fierce comeback attempt from Citizens Christian in the second half.
They battled through a chippy team to pick up a region win and impressed their coach along the way.
“My girls have zero quit,” Copeland said about the team’s performance. “That’s the best game we’ve played as a 10-12 man roster in a long time. They didn’t want to lose tonight.”
Over the last several seasons the two programs have developed the competitive rivalry. Tuesday was a turning point for the Lady Generals in the competition.
“CCA has kind of become our new rival within our region,” “We’ve just had a hump that we could not get over for the last couple of years … we’ve been waiting for our moment to kind of come over the hump. They gave everything they could. They wanted this win tonight and anybody in the crowd tonight saw that they wanted this win and did it themselves.”
UP NEXT
Georgia Christian travels to Tallahassee to face North Florida Christian today. The girls tip off at 6 p.m. while the boys begin play at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.