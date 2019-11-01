THOMASVILLE — Brookwood's shot at a GISA Class AAA playoff berth took a hit following last week's disappointing 12-7 loss to Tiftarea. With two more games left on this year's slate, it's do or die time for the Warriors.
Unfortunately, this week's challenge will be to knock off Valwood tonight.
“They're the best team in the region." Brookwood coach Shane Boggs said. "Tiftarea played a great game against Valwood. It'll be a challenge for us, but we'll go do the best we can."
Brookwood has had some tough games with Valwood in recent years, starting with last year's loss, a 56-42 shootout in Valdosta. That final came on the heels of a 27-0 shutout defeat in 2017.
The Valiants have proven to be the Region 3's best. They have won five straight, including region wins over Tiftarea and Southland. The Warriors, however, have lost four straight, including three straight region games.
“I was impressed with (our team's) approach (last week). I expect that they'll do the same (this week). It's like I told them, we got in this game a long, long time ago because it's a fun game,” Boggs said. “Our seniors have two more guaranteed opportunities to do it. It's disappointing for sure but it's very much like life, there's going to be disappointments, but you've got to get back up, put your head down and go to work. That's what we're going to do.”
Friday's loss to the Panthers was especially disheartening because the Warriors played well on special teams and defense but failed to muster any offensive momentum at any point in the game. Brookwood returned the opening kickoff 63 yards, forced two missed fourth down conversions by Tiftarea's punting unit and held the Panthers to just two touchdowns.
“We really did a lot of great things in special teams,” Boggs said.
Offensively, the Warriors hope to correct mental mistakes that limited their execution against the Panthers. Brookwood was flagged nine times, six of which were false start penalties. The triple option attack, led by quarterback Mac Brandon, was ineffective because of long yardage to gain on second and third downs.
“I thought we could make some plays in (the offense) but the problem is in that offense, it is hard to overcome with the five-yard penalties we were getting,” Boggs said.
Brookwood will end the season with Valwood and a road game at Creekside Christian the following week.
