THOMASVILLE — Brookwood's season finale means the end of the football careers for five Warriors seniors.
Mac Brandon, Nick Knifer, Aidan Crawford, Jacob Hilson and Rich Beverly will play their final games as Warriors when Brookwood travels to Creekside Christian tonight.
“Jacob's been a three-year starter for us. Knifer's had a great career, and then just getting Mac in here for his senior year, he's had a great year as well,” Brookwood coach Shane Boggs said. “I'm sure it's going to be a tough week for them and their parents when it's all said and done. We try to focus on taking advantage of the opportunities we have right now. It's one more opportunity for them to play a game that they've loved for a long time. We're excited about that.”
The Warriors hope to have a happy ending to an otherwise disappointing season. Brookwood enters its season finale with a 3-7 record amid a five-game losing streak. However, Boggs was encouraged by his team's performance last week in its 44-29 defeat to GISA Region 3-AAA leader Valwood.
“I think people will tell you that they're seeing improvement down the stretch here. I wish we could have gotten it done earlier but we can't do anything about that right now. It's a great opportunity to go win a game and go out on a high note. We're doing everything we can to make that happen,” Boggs said.
Brookwood fell behind 27-7 to Valwood before a rally, capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from Dallas Forsyth to Nathan Yokley, drew the Warriors to within 37-29. But the ensuing onside kick attempt led to a kickoff return for a touchdown that sealed the victory for the Valiants.
“Our kids probably played with more energy last Friday night than they had all year," Boggs said. "We certainly made a bunch of mistakes but we made a bunch of plays as well against a very good Valwood team. We definitely created some momentum and opportunities to win that game, having it as an eight-point game there in the fourth quarter.
“Our guys have had great spirit, great focus and really just trying to work through the week efficiently and go win a football game Friday night.”
