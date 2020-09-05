QUITMAN –– That was a close one.
In this chapter of the Brooks-Thomasville rivalry, the Trojan defense held up and the offense’s big plays outweighed the mistakes in their 20-14 victory in the season opener.
The Trojans controlled the first half of the game before giving the Bulldogs some momentum.
The Trojan defense forced a three-and-out on the Bulldogs’ first drive after senior defensive end J’shawn Baker tipped a Ronnie Baker pass.
“We noticed that they moved very slow,” Baker said. “We had a game plan to move fast on them. I don’t think they their feet was ready for us.”
Once the offense touched the ball, they wasted no time.
Senior quarterback Ni’tavion Burrus hit the left side of the field for a 37-yard burst where he was stopped on the 3-yard line.
On the very next snap, Burrus fell into the end zone for the rest of the yards needed for the first score of the season for the Trojans and grabbing a 7-0 lead.
“We had to come out on fire,” Burrus said. “We couldn’t wait for them to throw the first punch. Now we must work on throwing the first one, getting caught but being able to bounce back.”
The Trojans’ defense remained stingy on following possessions, but the offense experienced a few struggles.
A couple of fumbles found the Trojans in a 3rd and 21 situation deep in their own territory.
They put up a fight when Burrus found junior running back Omari Arnold on a flat route where he gained 16 yards before accidentally stepping out of bounds, forcing the Trojans to punt.
The Trojans’ next score came when Burrus lobbed a pass to junior wide receiver Willie Brown, giving them a two-possession lead at 14-0 in the first quarter.
“Early, we felt like we could bully them around,” Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman said. “We felt like we could throw the ball. I feel like we have one of the best running backs in the state.”
No team could put points on the board for the remainder of the half.
The Trojan defense kept bringing the hammer and stopping the Bulldogs’ offense from moving the ball and their offense saw some more mistakes which kept them adding to their lead.
And it continued.
Entering the second half, the Trojans were flagged for three consecutive false start penalties which set them at 1st and 25 on their 39-yard line.
When they finally were able to get a couple plays in, they were called on a delay of game, which gave them a 3rd and 28 possession.
Freeman was disappointed.
“That was no excuse football. We’re going to correct that next week and will not allow that,” Freeman said.
They were forced to punt.
Thomasville got the ball and were driving to the end zone.
This included a tip pass completion from senior quarterback Ronnie Baker to senior wide receiver Ricardo Johnson, which converted a third down for them.
They reached the 23-yard line before Baker fumbled and loss the ball to Brooks’ senior defensive tackle Derrick Woods.
But the Trojans’ drive was cut short because of a tipped Burrus pass that fell into the hands of Bulldogs’ senior defensive back Jamie Williams.
But the Bulldogs did not capitalize and was forced to punt.
This was the beginning of the teams trading the ball.
First, Brooks’ punter Joaquinn Dawson shaved the ball from their own goal line to the 23-yard line.
Junior fullback Ty Anderson from Thomasville rushed the ball to the 2-yard line before Ronnie Baker fumbled and loss the ball on a snap on the very next play.
When Brooks got the ball back, senior fullback James Huewitt fumbled after completing a Burrus pass, giving it up to Thomasville.
Thomasville took advantage this time.
Ronnie Baker completed a six-yard pass to junior wide receiver Jay Cody to give his Bulldogs their first points.
Sophomore running back Ricky Fulton recovered the ensuing onside kick for the Bulldogs to make it a game.
But they drove, drove, and drove to the 26-yard line before Ronnie Baker fumbled on a rush and the ball was picked up by Brooks’ sophomore outside linebacker Jeremiah Henderson.
The Trojans attempted to punt but Dawson’s kick was blocked for a touchdown to tie the ball game up with 7:26 left.
But Burrus and sophomore receiver Jamal Sanders decided that there was going to be no overtime.
With 4:38 remaining Burrus scrambled out of the pocket and heaved a pass to the back of the endzone where he found a falling Jamal Sanders for a 35-yarder to give Brooks the 20-14 lead, which would win them the game as their defense forced a turnover on downs on the next possession.
Burrus let Sanders hold the cards as he wanted to give him a chance to make a big play.
“I wanted to give my guys a shot. They’ll make a play and help me out in situations, and I’ll do the same.”
The Trojans’ next game will be against Cairo at Veteran’s Stadium Sept. 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“If we'll be physical, stop making simple mistakes, false starts, missing tackles and block on special teams, we will be okay,” Freeman said looking forward to next game.
