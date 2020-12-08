Brooks Made: Trojans linebacker Priest looking to go out on top

QUITMAN –– Camron Priest is a senior linebacker for the 11-1 Brooks County Trojans who defeated Dublin 41-7 last week –– the same team that beat them last December in the state championship game.
Priest has been an absolute terror on the field this year with 87 tackles through 12 games –– 65 of them solo. Even more gaudy, Priest has an astounding 22 tackles for loss.
Priest grew up in Quitman; just 18 miles from Valdosta, and a breeding ground for pure student-athletes. Priest fits the bill as a star on the field and in the classroom.
The 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker has played his entire football career in Brooks County, playing for every Brooks football team since recreation ball.
Ever since he could remember, all he knew was football and the feeling he got from his very first game.
“I remember picking up a football throwing it around with my dad in the yard ever since I could walk," Priest recalls. "The feeling I felt playing my first game is the same feeling I have now. When you’re on that field, you can feel the crowd chanting and it's just an opportunity to show everyone how good you really are.”
Priest has been the quarterback of the defense his entire life and brings a unique passion to the position. Just last year, on Brooks' way to state, Priest recorded 102 tackles with 67 solo efforts.
Numbers don't lie –– Priest has a real nose for the ball and a thirst for taking ball carriers down behind the line of scrimmage. Priest continues to improve; after only nine tackles for loss as a junior, he's already doubled his output and then some with 22 tackles for loss in his senior season.
Priest’s fondest play that he remembers was against rival Fitzgerald on a Friday night last season.
“Last year, for the second seed in the region versus the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane," Priest recalls. "Fourth-and-one to win the game, I met their starting running back in the backfield and blew it up for a loss. My defensive line really opened up for me to run through for the tackle for loss.”
Priest described what it is like playing under head coach Maurice Freeman. In fact, Freeman made a promise to young Priest at his house. Years later, that promise is one they both kept.
“It’s been great playing under Coach Freeman," Priest said. "He’s been like a father to me. I remember, when I was little kid, he came to my house and said I was going to play middle linebacker for him one day and it paid off.”
Even then, it appears Freeman knew what he was getting when he talked to the young man. Camron's parents, Danielle and Brian Priest, have done an incredible job with their son and as his high school career nears its end, the sky is the limit for the Trojans' defensive leader.
After high school, Priest plans on attending college and continuing his football career.
