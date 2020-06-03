Brooks' Freeman reflects on recruiting period

For the first time in almost three months, Brooks County football coach Maurice Freeman will see his team for the first time on June 8 for summer workouts. But that doesn't mean he hasn't been talking about his players with other coaches, specifically, college coaches.
The spring recruitment period definitely had a different feel this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It has changed because you don't see those coaches. They don't show up at your office on a regular basis. Now they're just giving you a phone call and trying to get phone numbers,” Freeman said. “They're trying to talk to the young men and not even get a chance to look them in the eye. You're not getting a chance to sit down and talk with coaches. You're not getting a chance to fellowship with the ones you've been friends with.
“It's just tough. It's not the way we do business in the south.”
What's really difficult is the cancellation of summer camps that allow college coaches to observe players and see how they stack up against other players with similar skill sets.
“You had all those camps where they really get to see kids matched up against other kids that are pretty doggone good,” Freeman said. “Now, all of a sudden, you don't get that. It's who you're comparing your kids to now. You're comparing them against your own kids instead of the stud from Valdosta, the stud from Lowndes, the stud from Clinch County.”
Brooks has its share of players that will be on college coaches' radar next season and for years to come. Quarterback Ni'Tavion Burrus is at the top of the list. According to maxpreps.com, Burrus is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound rising senior. Against Metter in the Class AA quarterfinal round last year, Burrus passed for two touchdowns and added a rushing score. The Trojans rolled to a 35-6 victory, en route to a berth in the championship game.
“He's getting a lot of looks from different schools,” Freeman said.
Defensive end Jayshawn Baker is also a player to look for next year.
Rising junior running back Omari Arnold will be one of the team's top recruits in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.