LAKELAND – The Brooks County Trojans (4-2) were dominant from start to finish in their 48-7 win over the Lanier County Bulldogs (2-4) Friday in Lakeland.
The Trojans have put their road loss to Irwin County two weeks ago firmly behind them, outscoring their last two opponents by a combined score of 112-13.
The Trojans got the scoring started just a minute into the game with a 50-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jamal Sanders to senior wide receiver Willie Brown. The Bulldogs’ attempt to answer was thwarted when junior cornerback Saevon Carson intercepted a pass in the red zone.
After trading possessions, the Trojans found the end zone again on a rushing touchdown from senior Omari Arnold. On the ensuing kickoff, the Trojans gambled and went for an onside kick.
“Lanier was pretty high and motivated coming into the game,” Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman said. “We felt like we could get the ball back and score and take the air out of the game.”
The Trojans would do just that, scoring on a touchdown pass from Sanders to senior Tremaine Demps in the final seconds of the first quarter. Sanders hit Demps for another passing touchdown later in the second quarter.
From there, the Trojans leaned heavily on Arnold and the run game. Arnold scored three separate times during the second and third quarters, including runs of 24 and 76 yards.
Arnold finished his night with 277 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 20 carries.
“I’m just glad he [Arnold] doesn’t play for the other team,” Freeman said. “He did an excellent job at staying up and breaking tackles. He is really good at keeping his legs moving and is just a really great running back.”
The Bulldogs found the end zone in the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown from junior running back Jaylon Calhoun to avoid being shut out, but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome a night filled with mistakes.
The Bulldogs committed a slew of penalties, setting themselves back behind the chains early and often. They also failed on multiple third and fourth down attempts as they tried to claw their way back into the game.
On top of the interception in the first quarter, the Bulldogs had a second pass get picked off in the third quarter. They also fumbled the ball four time, including one on a botched snap on a field goal attempt, though none were recovered by the Trojans.
UP NEXT
Brooks County: Returns home to face the Charlton County Indians Oct. 15.
Lanier County: Travels to Ashburn to take on the Turner County Titans Oct. 15.
