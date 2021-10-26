Brooks County thrashes Clinch County to win fourth straight

HOMERVILLE – The Brooks County Trojans (6-2, 4-1 Region 2-A) started fast and pulled away from the Clinch County Panthers (2-6, 1-3) in the second half to win 56-16 Friday night.
The Trojans’ fourth straight win locks up a spot in the Class A Public state playoffs.
“It is a big win for us,” Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman said. “Any time you can win in Clinch, it’s a big win because they always play us hard over here.”
Junior quarterback Jamal Sanders got the scoring started for the Trojans, turning a busted play on 4th and 6 into a 26-yard touchdown run. Following a goal line stand by the Trojan defense to hold the Panthers to just a field goal, senior running back Omari Arnold scored from 62 yards out to make it 14-3.
On the ensuing possession, the Panthers went three and out and had a punt blocked. After initially being ruled a special teams touchdown for the Trojans, the play was called back due to an illegal block in the back.
Still, the Trojans would not be denied. On the very next play, Sanders found senior wide receiver Tramaine Demps for a 35-yard touchdown pass.
The Panthers made things interesting in the second quarter, scoring on back-to-back possessions to make the score 21-16.
The Trojans would have another special teams touchdown wiped out due to another illegal block in the back penalty. Once again though, the Trojans were able to make amends and find pay dirt with a 53-yard run by Arnold, stretching the lead back to 29-16 following a successful two-point conversion.
The Trojan defense made a stand on the opening possession of the 2nd half, blocking a field goal attempt. On the ensuing Trojan possession, a 35-yard completion from Sanders to Demps helped set up Arnold’s third rushing touchdown of the evening, this time from 20 yards out.
A fumble recovering by junior defensive end Di’Ion Harvey led to more points as Arnold scored on a 16-yard run. A fourth down stop by the Trojans led to yet another score as Sanders found senior wide receiver Willie Brown for a 39-yard strike, making the score 49-16.
The Trojans found the end zone one more time in the fourth quarter as senior running back Janavien Leggett to make it 56-16.
While the Trojans won big yet again, they did commit several penalties, particularly in the second quarter, that gave the Panthers new life. Apart from two special teams touchdowns being called back, the Trojans were also called for defensive pass interference in the end zone and multiple offsides and false start penalties.
“There were a lot of questionable calls in the game,” Freeman said. “It cost us two special teams touchdowns, but that’s the way the thing goes. We got to knuckle up and play better.”
Similarly, the Panthers also had several penalties, including a false start and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that backed them up on two separate goal-to-go situations.
Brooks County had a great deal of success in blocking kicks. They blocked a punt, got a piece of a second punt and blocked a field goal.
“We’ve been working hard on our special teams,” Freeman said. “Those are things we think we got to do, and we’re starting to come along.”
UP NEXT
The Trojans will be back at home to take on the Turner County Titans in what will likely determine the 2-seed in Class A Public Region 2.
“It’s a huge game,” Freeman said. “We can not afford to lose it. We got to play hard.”
