QUITMAN – The Brooks County Trojans (8-2) romped past the Montgomery County Eagles (8-3) 49-13 to move on to the second round of the GHSA Class A Public playoffs.
The Trojans got the scoring started on the first play from scrimmage, with senior quarterback Jamal Sanders finding senior wide receiver Willie Brown for a 55-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-0.
The Eagles made a resounding effort to even the score, chewing up 10 minutes of clock to march down the field. However, they were denied any points as the Trojan defense made a stand in the red zone.
“I think they thought they were faster than us,” Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman said. “They’ve been faster than anyone they’ve played, but that’s who we are. We’ve got a team full of speed, and on top of that speed, we were more aggressive than they were. So at the point of attack, when you got to lower your shoulders, we were lowering our shoulders and they were not.”
However, the Eagles made a huge play on defense on the ensuing Trojan possession. Senior outside linebacker Brandon Denmark picked off Sanders and took it back for a pick six to even the score.
The next Trojan possession had a much better ending as Sanders found senior wide receiver Tramaine Demps for a 37-yard score. The Trojans would miss the extra point, however, keeping the score at 13-7.
Both teams traded blows for most of the second quarter, with both teams having drives that stalled out around midfield.
The Trojans were able to put together a drive late in the second quarter, though. On 4th and goal from the 7, Sanders kept it himself and punched it in to extend the Trojans’ lead, converting a two-point conversion to go up 21-7.
Both teams traded interceptions in the final minutes of the second quarter. Following an errant throw by senior quarterback Bo Davidson that got picked off by junior cornerback Saveon Cason, Denmark recorded his second interception of the game, picking off Sanders on a tipped pass.
After getting a quick stop to start the second half, the Trojans found the end zone again. Sanders hit Jamaurion Fountain for a 45-yard touchdown pass and his third of the game to extend the lead to 28-7.
Another three and out by the Eagles led to more points for the Trojans. Sanders scrambled and ran for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 35-7.
On the ensuing drive, Cason recorded his second interception of the game. However, the Trojans were forced to punt, downing the ball inside the 1.
The Trojans got yet another stop on defense, leading to another touchdown. A 34-yard catch and run by Brown helped set up a 10-yard touchdown run by senior running back Omari Arnold for a 42-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles were finally able to find the end zone on a designed quarterback run by Davidson to trim the lead to 42-13, failing on the two-point conversion.
Still, the Trojans went right back down the field and scored, with senior running back Janavien Leggett bursting through the Eagles’ defense for a 60-yard run.
The Trojans iced the game away with Cason recording his third interception of the night to cap off a memorable night.
“We worked hard on it all week,” Freeman said. “This was something we thought could happen. We thought he could be a guy who could make a big difference in the game, and he did just that. He did a great job and an outstanding job.”
Despite Arnold not having his best game of the season, the Trojans still found success through the passing game, even getting Arnold involved in the passing game during the second half.
“They spent more time trying to stop him from running, so we had to move him out of the backfield,” Freeman said. “[Sanders] showed up tonight. His ankle is finally better, and he can throw and run just the same. He showed that tonight. Arnold is going to get his one way or another.”
UP NEXT
The Trojans will travel to Washington, Ga., to face the Washington-Wilkes Tigers (9-2) this Friday, Nov. 19.
