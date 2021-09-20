Brooks County blanks Mitchell County on the road

CAMILLA, Ga. – Brooks County senior running back Omari Arnold shined as the Trojans (2-1) shut out the Mitchell County Eagles (2-2) on the road 43-0 Friday night.
Trojan fans made the hour-long drive to Camilla to pack the visitor stands and made the Trojans feel right at home.
Arnold got things going early on. On the second play from scrimmage, Arnold had a 59-yard rushing touchdown to put the Trojans up 6-0.
Arnold scored two more rushing touchdowns on the next two Trojan possessions to give the Trojans an 18-0 cushion just five minutes into the game.
The Trojans' defense took over the game from there, stymying the Eagles’ offense. The Trojans had two takeaways in the first half while also forcing the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs three times.
In addition, the Eagles hurt themselves several times with penalties. The most notable instance was a 60+ yard run that got wiped out due to an illegal block in the back penalty.
Following rushing and passing touchdowns from junior quarterback Jamal Sanders, Arnold struck again. With under three minutes left in the second quarter, Arnold returned a punt 59 yards for his fourth touchdown of the game, giving the Trojans a 36-0 lead at intermission.
The game slowed down considerably in the second half. The Eagles continued to struggle on offense, failing to muster any kind of momentum.
The Trojans came out and played very conservatively in the second half. Arnold score again on another punt return touchdown – this time, on a 30-yard return for the only score by either team in the second half.
Despite playing a nearly perfect game, the Trojans did have some miscues. The Trojans went a woeful 1 for 6 on extra-point attempts, including two that were blocked and a bobbled snap.
The Trojans also had penalties and turnovers of their own. In addition to a fumble off of a botched snap, a roughing the passer penalty wiped out what would have been an interception.
UP NEXT
The Trojans will open up region play when they travel to Ocilla to take on the Irwin County Indians in a rematch from last year’s Class A Public state championship on Sept. 24.
