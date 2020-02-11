STATENVILLE –– The Brooks County Trojans overcame an early deficit to edge the Echols County Wildcats 6-3 in their season opener Monday night.
With the game tied 3-3 into the fifth inning, Trojans baserunner Tyger Reynolds stole home on a ground out by Jack Perry to go ahead 4-3.
Things got worse for the Wildcats in the sixth as Ernest Whitfield led off with a base hit. Whitfield advanced to third on a base hit to put a runner in scoring position. Alex Munoz delivered on an RBI single to make it 5-3 in favor of the Trojans.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, the Trojans sank the dagger. Following an intentional walk issued to the Trojans' Devin Sims, the Wildcats opted to face Reynolds again with two men on and two outs. Reynolds made the Wildcats pay with an RBI single that scored a run to push the lead to three runs heading into the final inning.
"(Echols) made some mistakes that we were able to capitalize on," Brooks head coach Josh Price said. "Early in the game, we left a lot of runners on base...couldn't come up with that timely hit. They're a scrappy team. They're a pretty good baseball team, but I told my guys, 'We've got to find a way to win games likes this.' Luckily, we were able to get the win tonight, but we put some balls in play late that forced them to make some defensive errors and we just capitalized on it."
Echols, looking for a final spark, came up empty in the top of the seventh as Cuyler Cox struck out, then Weston McLeod grounded out before Christian Speldrick flew out to end the game.
The Wildcats led 2-1 early, but pitching woes and failure to take advantage of openings that presented themselves throughout came back to hurt them later in the game.
"We just shot ourselves in the foot way too many times," Echols coach Jay Hamlett said. "They tried to give us some stuff and we didn't do a good enough job of taking it. They gave us opportunities, our guys just did not want it today. We'll come back and we'll have a good practice. We've got two games on Saturday. If we get put in the same situations, we've just got to get a base hit.
"We had the guys we wanted in certain spots, those kids have just got to pull through and they know that. They know they're the guys –– when we get people on base, we need them to hit. Certain plays, a lot of the little things were missing. There's not much you can do coaching-wise other than teaching them the right way. They've just got to perform and today we just didn't look like we wanted to play."
The Wildcats ended up using Cox, McLeod and Landon Jones on the mound on Monday, but never quite found the rhythm and production they needed to turn the tide.
According to Hamlett, the Wildcats' inability to get ahead of hitters and fighting uphill most of the night was just too much to overcome.
"Our first pitch strike percentage was awful," Hamlett said. "It was probably around 40, 50 percent –– not near where you want it to be. Our starter pitched well, but you could tell he didn't have it. You just get that feeling that it wasn't his night. We went to Weston and he just couldn't find it early. We threw our guys. Those are the guys we have, they're great pitchers, that's who we wanted in those situations. You just can't live behind in the count."
For the Trojans, it was a matter of staying aggressive and looking for opportunities to make plays. Throw in a combination of passed balls, errors in the field and timely hits and the Trojans turned an early deficit into a quality first win of the season.
"I told the guys to just stay aggressive," Price said. "Stay aggressive and when the opportunity presents itself, that's when we take advantage of it. We just stayed aggressive the entire game and luckily, it worked out in our favor."
NEW THREADS
Echols debuted new uniforms on Monday. The home white uniforms, made by Nike, featured green lettering and numerals as well as black pinstripes and shoulder trim.
UP NEXT
Brooks: Faces Turner County on Wednesday.
"Turner is much improved –– we split with them last year," Price said. "I expect them to be a scrappy team. They put the ball in play well, they throw a lot of strikes, so we're gonna have to play better defense. We're gonna have to be just as aggressive on the base paths, but play a lot better defense and put the baseball in play and see what happens."
Echols: Hosts Webster County in a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m., with the second game set for 4 p.m.
