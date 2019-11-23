ROCKMART –– Winners of 11 straight, the Rockmart Yellow Jackets were favored to advance in last night's second round playoff matchup with the Brooks County Trojans.
But the Trojans had other plans.
The Trojans snapped the Yellow Jackets win streak in resounding fashion –– thumping Rockmart 41-3 on Friday night.
Rockmart scored first on a field goal with 8 minutes left but then it was the Trojans' turn to respond. Ni'Tavion Burrus completed a touchdown pass a minute later then the Trojans went on to score three rushing touchdowns in the second quarter before the defense came up with an interception for a touchdown with under a minute go before halftime.
The Trojans led 34-3 at the half and rolled to victory. With the win, Brooks has now won five straight and faces Metter on the road next week –– the winner will move on to the Class 2A state semifinals.
Rockmart finishes its season 11-1 after an incredible two-year run. The Yellow Jackets reeled off 14 straight wins in 2018 before losing in the state championship game and were 11-0 before Friday's loss.
