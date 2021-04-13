VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta High School football program is facing sanctions from the Georgia High School Association.
As first reported on ITG Next's Extra Point! with Phil Jones Monday afternoon, The Times confirmed Tuesday morning that the GHSA has sent a letter of recommendation to VHS with the following sanctions: A 2021 postseason ban, a $5,000 fine and an undisclosed number of players ruled ineligible to play in the state of Georgia in 2021.
In an article by ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Schlabach confirms that the GHSA has also recommended that Valdosta vacate its seven victories during the 2020 season.
On Monday, it was also reported that VHS is expected to appeal the letter of recommendation and as of Tuesday morning, it has also been confirmed that the appellate process is underway.
GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines confirmed the aforementioned details, but expressed that he does not have any further comment until the appellate process is complete.
This story will be updated as more information comes available.
