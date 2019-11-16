Braves should target Bumgarner to shore up pitching staff

Now that the World Series has concluded and Major League Baseball enters the winter portion of its offseason schedule, Atlanta Braves fans can only ponder as to who their beloved Bravos will chase after in free agency. With spring training not until February and March, there is time for the Braves to figure out what their needs are and pursue accordingly.
First and foremost, the Braves need starting pitching, specifically, a playoff veteran that will bolster a rotation that features young starters and be someone the they can count on in the postseason. To me, that guy is Madison Bumgarner. He was the bonafide ace of the San Francisco Giants during their World Series runs.
Who can forget the 2014 World Series when Bumgarner was named the MVP, tallied a 2-0 record, one save, while posting a 0.43 ERA? Now, that's not to insinuate that he would be that type of pitcher today, but it does give credence to the fact that he is the type of hurler that will not be afraid of the big moment. He's been there and done it.
One could make the argument Mike Foltynewicz struggled on the team's biggest stage in game five of the National League Division Series because it was too big for him. He couldn't throw strikes and failed to contain an average St. Louis Cardinals batting lineup, as evidenced by his pitching line: 0.1 innings, 3 hits, 7 runs, 3 walks and a 7.36 ERA. It's hard to fathom Bumgarner being bullied on the mound in the decisive game of a playoff series, no matter who the opponent is.
His demeanor is such that nothing seems to rattle him.
Now, I'm also not suggesting that signing Bumgarner would come cheap. He is a playoff veteran who will command top dollar. But the Braves do have this in their corner; Bumgarner hails from Hickory, North Carolina. I'm guessing he wouldn't mind coming back home to the South.
It's also important to consider this; even with the Washington Nationals claiming the World Series championship just a couple of weeks ago, the Braves could actually be the favorites to win the N.L. East for the third straight season. But if they're going to match up with the Nationals starting staff of Max Scherzer and potentially Stephen Strasburg, if he signs back with the Nationals, the Braves will need a hurler who's been there and done that before. Mike Soroka and Max Fried are nice pieces to the pitching puzzle. But to me, Madison Bumgarner could be the final piece to a puzzle in helping the Braves finally win a postseason series.
